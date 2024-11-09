iifl-logo-icon 1
Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd Board Meeting

25.75
(51.47%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Prithvi Exchange CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Board Meeting to be held on 09/11/2024 at 11:30 AM has been revised to 09/11/2024 at 02:15 PM Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting dated 09th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and declaration of final dividend subject to shareholders approval Board Meeting outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting18 May 202430 Apr 2024
Audited Results outcome of Board Meeting outcome of Board Meeting General updates (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)
Board Meeting20 Mar 202415 Mar 2024
Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve declaration of Interim Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2023-2024. Record Date intimation for Declaration of Interim Dividend Outcome of Board Meeting- Interim Dividend Record Date for interim Dividend FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.03.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 202427 Jan 2024
Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the Quarter Ended 31st December 2023 outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

