Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd Summary

Prithvi Exchange (India) Limited (Formerly known Prithvi Softech Limited ), was incorporated in June, 1995. In 2016, the name of the Company was changed to Prithvi Exchange (India) Limited. The Company is licensed by RBI to function as Authorised Dealer Category - II. The Company operates under the brand name of Prithvi Exchange which conveys the Companys line of business i.e. Foreign Exchange. It deals in all tradable foreign currencies, traveller cheques, drafts and swift transfers. Over the last 27 years Prithvi Exchange has emerged as a vibrant and trusted brand and that is widely recognized in the field of Foreign Exchange. At present, it operated 15 branches spread in the State of Tamil Nadu, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh. Prithvi Exchange is also the authorised agent to receive Money Transfer sent through Western Union Money Transfer, Money Gram and Xpress Money.Prithvi Exchange services customers from six centers in Chennai (Egmore, Chetpet, Adyar, Ashok Nagar, Annanagar, Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR)), two at Bangalore, three each at Goa and Hyderabad, and one at Mahabalipuram. It also offers inward money transfer facility through Western Union Money Transfer. It sends money abroad through demand draft, telegraphic transfer and SWIFT transfers.The products/services include foreign exchange for business and tourist travel, importers, exporters of international currencies, Business partners of American Express travelers cheques, encash Thomas cook, visa international service association (VISA), MasterCard, and CitiCorp travelers cheques and American Express Travelers Cheques. Prithvi Exchanges geographic footprint is strategically placed in key 10 cities across India. Plans are afloat to expand its network in foreign countries shortly. With an experienced team of industry stalwarts and backed by cutting edge technological platform, the Company take pride in extending superior experience to Leisure and Business Travelers, Students and others travelling overseas for their foreign exchange requirements.The customer base of the Company includes a cream of corporates from IT industry, manufacturing units, service industry and of course individuals who travel abroad frequently on business and for holiday. In addition, it has strong business relationship with various banks and travel agencies. It offer customers a full suite of Forex products consisting of currency notes, prepaid travel cards, travelers cheques, demand drafts and wire transfers in an inexpensive and convenient way. Customers can buy Forex for several purposes such as Personal Travel, Business Travel, Education, Emigration, Employment, Medical, and Maintenance of closed relatives staying abroad.In 2018, the Company won several awards including Tamil Nadu Tourism Award in the Category of Best Forex Service, Tourism and Hospitality Award 2018 from The Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).