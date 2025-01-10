iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Priya Ltd Balance Sheet

27.22
(0.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Priya Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-48.06

-44.38

-40.07

-35.69

Net Worth

-45.06

-41.38

-37.07

-32.69

Minority Interest

Debt

25.86

25.29

24.47

23.64

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-19.2

-16.09

-12.6

-9.05

Fixed Assets

1.21

1.28

1.35

1.43

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.03

0.03

0.32

0.55

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-20.47

-17.45

-14.35

-11.11

Inventories

0

0

0

0.01

Inventory Days

4,055.55

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.29

1.25

0.93

0.52

Sundry Creditors

-0.78

-0.88

-0.72

-0.57

Creditor Days

2,31,166.66

Other Current Liabilities

-20.98

-17.82

-14.56

-11.07

Cash

0.05

0.06

0.07

0.08

Total Assets

-19.18

-16.08

-12.61

-9.05

Priya : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Priya Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.