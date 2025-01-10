Priya Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-48.06
-44.38
-40.07
-35.69
Net Worth
-45.06
-41.38
-37.07
-32.69
Minority Interest
Debt
25.86
25.29
24.47
23.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-19.2
-16.09
-12.6
-9.05
Fixed Assets
1.21
1.28
1.35
1.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.03
0.03
0.32
0.55
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-20.47
-17.45
-14.35
-11.11
Inventories
0
0
0
0.01
Inventory Days
4,055.55
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.29
1.25
0.93
0.52
Sundry Creditors
-0.78
-0.88
-0.72
-0.57
Creditor Days
2,31,166.66
Other Current Liabilities
-20.98
-17.82
-14.56
-11.07
Cash
0.05
0.06
0.07
0.08
Total Assets
-19.18
-16.08
-12.61
-9.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.