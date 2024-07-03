iifl-logo-icon 1
Priya Ltd Share Price

26.82
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

  • Open26.82
  • Day's High26.82
  • 52 Wk High29.3
  • Prev. Close26.82
  • Day's Low26.82
  • 52 Wk Low 11.41
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-156.63
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.05
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Priya Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

26.82

Prev. Close

26.82

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

26.82

Day's Low

26.82

52 Week's High

29.3

52 Week's Low

11.41

Book Value

-156.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.05

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Priya Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Priya Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Priya Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.67%

Foreign: 47.67%

Indian: 26.76%

Non-Promoter- 25.55%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Priya Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-48.06

-44.38

-40.07

-35.69

Net Worth

-45.06

-41.38

-37.07

-32.69

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

4.85

91.61

75.45

yoy growth (%)

-99.98

-94.69

21.4

-28.95

Raw materials

-0.01

-4.42

-82.94

-68.71

As % of sales

1,811.11

91.01

90.54

91.06

Employee costs

-1.39

-2.6

-3.44

-3.15

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.46

-39.38

0.83

-1.8

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.13

-0.27

-0.3

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.3

-0.34

-0.11

Working capital

-6.13

-53.85

12.42

-4.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-99.98

-94.69

21.4

-28.95

Op profit growth

-93.78

-2,685.41

-234.2

-150.15

EBIT growth

-94.87

-2,213.35

-330.43

-129.43

Net profit growth

-86.08

-8,225.98

-125.49

-287.47

No Record Found

Priya Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Priya Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

A K Bhuwania

Whole-time Director

Aditya Bhuwania

Independent Director

Hema Thakur

Independent Director

Anuj Bhargava

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Priya Ltd

Summary

Priya Ltd. was formerly incorporated as Priya Dyes & Chemicals Limited on 22 August, 1986. Promoted by A K Bhuwania, the name of the Company was changed to Priya Ltd in 1999. The Company exports dyes, dye-intermediates, pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals. It is presently engaged in the business of Trading in Electronics and Chemicals . Priya Dyes has an established base of over 75 clients in more than 25 countries. Its export product portfolio of nearly 130 products comprises dyestuffs, pigments, dye-intermediates, naphthols, fast bases, bulk drugs and fine chemicals. The major markets are West Europe,US,Latin America East Asia and South-East Asian countries. The company mainly provides services to the SSI sector under one roof. It procures raw materials for SSI units and also markets their products. The company entered the capital market in May 94 with an issue at a premium of Rs 40, aggregating Rs 5 cr. The proceeds were used to acquire office premises at Mumbai and to augment long-term working capital. The balance was utilised to take a warehouse on lease and set up a laboratory for testing and quality control of the products to be exported. .A branch office was opened at Pune during 2001.During the year 2002, one more branch office was established in Dehradun to strengthen the network of the Company. Thereafter, in May, 2002, the Company set up another branch office at Panchkula in the State of Haryana. The Company acquired 13.45% stake of M/s. VXL Instruments Ltd. throu
Company FAQs

What is the Priya Ltd share price today?

The Priya Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹26.82 today.

What is the Market Cap of Priya Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Priya Ltd is ₹8.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Priya Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Priya Ltd is 0 and -0.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Priya Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Priya Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Priya Ltd is ₹11.41 and ₹29.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Priya Ltd?

Priya Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.66%, 3 Years at 46.39%, 1 Year at 106.15%, 6 Month at 72.59%, 3 Month at 36.21% and 1 Month at 11.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Priya Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Priya Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.45 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.55 %

