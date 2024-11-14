|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Jan 2025
|9 Jan 2025
|As per attached
|Board Meeting
|18 Dec 2024
|18 Dec 2024
|As per attached
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|PRIYA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attached As per attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|27 Oct 2024
|PRIYA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attached As per attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Sep 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|As per attached
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|PRIYA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attached As per attached (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|As per attached
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|PRIYA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attached As per attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|PRIYA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attached As per attached As per attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
