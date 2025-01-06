Priya Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.46
-39.38
0.83
-1.8
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.13
-0.27
-0.3
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.3
-0.34
-0.11
Working capital
-6.13
-53.85
12.42
-4.77
Other operating items
Operating
-11.75
-93.66
12.63
-6.98
Capital expenditure
-0.03
-0.15
0.1
-3.22
Free cash flow
-11.78
-93.81
12.73
-10.2
Equity raised
-60.63
35.78
52.65
58.73
Investing
0.3
-0.76
0.13
-2.72
Financing
-1.09
6.29
12.39
-3.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0.3
0.3
Net in cash
-73.21
-52.5
78.2
42.84
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.