Priya Ltd Cash Flow Statement

26.82
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Priya Ltd

Priya FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.46

-39.38

0.83

-1.8

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.13

-0.27

-0.3

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.3

-0.34

-0.11

Working capital

-6.13

-53.85

12.42

-4.77

Other operating items

Operating

-11.75

-93.66

12.63

-6.98

Capital expenditure

-0.03

-0.15

0.1

-3.22

Free cash flow

-11.78

-93.81

12.73

-10.2

Equity raised

-60.63

35.78

52.65

58.73

Investing

0.3

-0.76

0.13

-2.72

Financing

-1.09

6.29

12.39

-3.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0.3

0.3

Net in cash

-73.21

-52.5

78.2

42.84

