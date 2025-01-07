iifl-logo-icon 1
Priya Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

26.82
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

4.85

91.61

75.45

yoy growth (%)

-99.98

-94.69

21.4

-28.95

Raw materials

-0.01

-4.42

-82.94

-68.71

As % of sales

1,811.11

91.01

90.54

91.06

Employee costs

-1.39

-2.6

-3.44

-3.15

As % of sales

1,54,833.33

53.59

3.75

4.18

Other costs

-0.83

-33.89

-3.82

-4.62

As % of sales (Other Cost)

92,477.77

697.54

4.17

6.13

Operating profit

-2.24

-36.06

1.39

-1.03

OPM

-2,49,022.22

-742.15

1.52

-1.37

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.13

-0.27

-0.3

Interest expense

-3.63

-3.67

-0.85

-1.06

Other income

0.51

0.48

0.56

0.6

Profit before tax

-5.46

-39.38

0.83

-1.8

Taxes

-0.05

-0.3

-0.34

-0.11

Tax rate

0.99

0.76

-41.23

6.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.52

-39.68

0.48

-1.91

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-5.52

-39.68

0.48

-1.91

yoy growth (%)

-86.08

-8,225.98

-125.49

-287.47

NPM

-6,13,666.66

-816.77

0.53

-2.53

