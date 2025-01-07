Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
4.85
91.61
75.45
yoy growth (%)
-99.98
-94.69
21.4
-28.95
Raw materials
-0.01
-4.42
-82.94
-68.71
As % of sales
1,811.11
91.01
90.54
91.06
Employee costs
-1.39
-2.6
-3.44
-3.15
As % of sales
1,54,833.33
53.59
3.75
4.18
Other costs
-0.83
-33.89
-3.82
-4.62
As % of sales (Other Cost)
92,477.77
697.54
4.17
6.13
Operating profit
-2.24
-36.06
1.39
-1.03
OPM
-2,49,022.22
-742.15
1.52
-1.37
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.13
-0.27
-0.3
Interest expense
-3.63
-3.67
-0.85
-1.06
Other income
0.51
0.48
0.56
0.6
Profit before tax
-5.46
-39.38
0.83
-1.8
Taxes
-0.05
-0.3
-0.34
-0.11
Tax rate
0.99
0.76
-41.23
6.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.52
-39.68
0.48
-1.91
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-5.52
-39.68
0.48
-1.91
yoy growth (%)
-86.08
-8,225.98
-125.49
-287.47
NPM
-6,13,666.66
-816.77
0.53
-2.53
