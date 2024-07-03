Priya Ltd Summary

Priya Ltd. was formerly incorporated as Priya Dyes & Chemicals Limited on 22 August, 1986. Promoted by A K Bhuwania, the name of the Company was changed to Priya Ltd in 1999. The Company exports dyes, dye-intermediates, pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals. It is presently engaged in the business of Trading in Electronics and Chemicals . Priya Dyes has an established base of over 75 clients in more than 25 countries. Its export product portfolio of nearly 130 products comprises dyestuffs, pigments, dye-intermediates, naphthols, fast bases, bulk drugs and fine chemicals. The major markets are West Europe,US,Latin America East Asia and South-East Asian countries. The company mainly provides services to the SSI sector under one roof. It procures raw materials for SSI units and also markets their products. The company entered the capital market in May 94 with an issue at a premium of Rs 40, aggregating Rs 5 cr. The proceeds were used to acquire office premises at Mumbai and to augment long-term working capital. The balance was utilised to take a warehouse on lease and set up a laboratory for testing and quality control of the products to be exported. .A branch office was opened at Pune during 2001.During the year 2002, one more branch office was established in Dehradun to strengthen the network of the Company. Thereafter, in May, 2002, the Company set up another branch office at Panchkula in the State of Haryana. The Company acquired 13.45% stake of M/s. VXL Instruments Ltd. through preferential allotment of shares during 2005.