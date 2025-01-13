Procter & Gamble Health Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2024
|Jun-2023
|Jun-2022
|Jun-2021
Equity Capital
16.6
16.6
16.6
16.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
521.64
734.29
599.89
687.11
Net Worth
538.24
750.89
616.49
703.71
Minority Interest
Debt
9.56
12
2.83
7.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
547.8
762.89
619.32
711.32
Fixed Assets
134.39
176.46
152.26
143.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
33.69
25.32
19.65
19.91
Networking Capital
135.36
120.89
122.88
79.43
Inventories
109.11
134.94
115.21
118.37
Inventory Days
42.83
Sundry Debtors
85.33
115.71
83.44
59.81
Debtor Days
21.64
Other Current Assets
187.48
208.54
193.03
176.1
Sundry Creditors
-168.45
-245.25
-180.53
-183.29
Creditor Days
66.32
Other Current Liabilities
-78.11
-93.05
-88.27
-91.55
Cash
244.36
440.22
324.53
468.91
Total Assets
547.8
762.89
619.32
711.32
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.