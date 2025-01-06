Procter & Gamble Health Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2021
|Jun-2020
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
Profit before tax
233.28
354.85
135.19
115.17
Depreciation
-30.04
-29.45
-26.4
-24.81
Tax paid
-56.48
-100.77
-58.28
-36.04
Working capital
-233.3
269.12
35.2
57.07
Other operating items
Operating
-86.54
493.75
85.71
111.39
Capital expenditure
15.32
13.28
47.55
-127.32
Free cash flow
-71.21
507.03
133.26
-15.93
Equity raised
1,400.05
1,352.32
1,294.86
1,161.3
Investing
0
-69.97
42.19
-14.5
Financing
7.61
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
24.89
18.26
Net in cash
1,336.44
1,789.38
1,495.21
1,149.13
