Procter & Gamble Health Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5,081.7
(-2.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Procter & Gamble Health Ltd

P & G Health Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2021Jun-2020Dec-2017Dec-2016

Profit before tax

233.28

354.85

135.19

115.17

Depreciation

-30.04

-29.45

-26.4

-24.81

Tax paid

-56.48

-100.77

-58.28

-36.04

Working capital

-233.3

269.12

35.2

57.07

Other operating items

Operating

-86.54

493.75

85.71

111.39

Capital expenditure

15.32

13.28

47.55

-127.32

Free cash flow

-71.21

507.03

133.26

-15.93

Equity raised

1,400.05

1,352.32

1,294.86

1,161.3

Investing

0

-69.97

42.19

-14.5

Financing

7.61

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

24.89

18.26

Net in cash

1,336.44

1,789.38

1,495.21

1,149.13

