Procter & Gamble Health Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5,119.05
(0.73%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2021Jun-2020Dec-2017Dec-2016

Revenue

1,008.73

1,355.86

1,103.96

992.56

yoy growth (%)

-25.6

22.81

11.22

5.64

Raw materials

-314.82

-431.44

-441.09

-411.54

As % of sales

31.2

31.82

39.95

41.46

Employee costs

-150.47

-182.93

-169.64

-154.23

As % of sales

14.91

13.49

15.36

15.53

Other costs

-297.42

-426.08

-355.61

-311.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.48

31.42

32.21

31.35

Operating profit

246.02

315.41

137.62

115.57

OPM

24.38

23.26

12.46

11.64

Depreciation

-30.04

-29.45

-26.4

-24.81

Interest expense

-0.8

0

0

0

Other income

18.1

68.89

23.97

24.41

Profit before tax

233.28

354.85

135.19

115.17

Taxes

-56.48

-100.77

-58.28

-36.04

Tax rate

-24.21

-28.39

-43.1

-31.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

176.8

254.08

76.91

79.12

Exceptional items

0

0

17

0

Net profit

176.8

254.08

93.91

79.13

yoy growth (%)

-30.41

170.55

18.67

47.74

NPM

17.52

18.73

8.5

7.97

