|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2021
|Jun-2020
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
Revenue
1,008.73
1,355.86
1,103.96
992.56
yoy growth (%)
-25.6
22.81
11.22
5.64
Raw materials
-314.82
-431.44
-441.09
-411.54
As % of sales
31.2
31.82
39.95
41.46
Employee costs
-150.47
-182.93
-169.64
-154.23
As % of sales
14.91
13.49
15.36
15.53
Other costs
-297.42
-426.08
-355.61
-311.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.48
31.42
32.21
31.35
Operating profit
246.02
315.41
137.62
115.57
OPM
24.38
23.26
12.46
11.64
Depreciation
-30.04
-29.45
-26.4
-24.81
Interest expense
-0.8
0
0
0
Other income
18.1
68.89
23.97
24.41
Profit before tax
233.28
354.85
135.19
115.17
Taxes
-56.48
-100.77
-58.28
-36.04
Tax rate
-24.21
-28.39
-43.1
-31.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
176.8
254.08
76.91
79.12
Exceptional items
0
0
17
0
Net profit
176.8
254.08
93.91
79.13
yoy growth (%)
-30.41
170.55
18.67
47.74
NPM
17.52
18.73
8.5
7.97
