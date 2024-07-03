Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹5,210.05
Prev. Close₹5,203.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹269.12
Day's High₹5,217.55
Day's Low₹5,050.85
52 Week's High₹5,850
52 Week's Low₹4,636.55
Book Value₹373.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,435.31
P/E38.12
EPS136.52
Divi. Yield5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2024
|Jun-2023
|Jun-2022
|Jun-2021
Equity Capital
16.6
16.6
16.6
16.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
521.64
734.29
599.89
687.11
Net Worth
538.24
750.89
616.49
703.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2021
|Jun-2020
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
Revenue
1,008.73
1,355.86
1,103.96
992.56
yoy growth (%)
-25.6
22.81
11.22
5.64
Raw materials
-314.82
-431.44
-441.09
-411.54
As % of sales
31.2
31.82
39.95
41.46
Employee costs
-150.47
-182.93
-169.64
-154.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2021
|Jun-2020
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
Profit before tax
233.28
354.85
135.19
115.17
Depreciation
-30.04
-29.45
-26.4
-24.81
Tax paid
-56.48
-100.77
-58.28
-36.04
Working capital
-233.3
269.12
35.2
57.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Jun-2021
|Jun-2020
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.6
22.81
11.22
5.64
Op profit growth
-21.99
129.18
19.07
38.5
EBIT growth
-34.03
162.48
17.38
38.2
Net profit growth
-30.41
170.55
18.67
47.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
S N Talwar
Independent Director
Rani A Jadhav
Managing Director
Milind Thatte
Non Executive Director
Aalok Agrawal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Zeal Shah
Independent Director
S Madhavan
Executive Director
Lokesh Chandak
Non Executive Director
Seema Sambasivan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Procter & Gamble Health Ltd
Summary
Procter & Gamble Health Limited (formerly Merck Limited), is an Indian-based company principally engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals and chemicals. The company is the supplier of Pharmaceutical Chemicals, Formulated Chemical Products, Chemicals, Industrial Chemicals, Chemicals, Pharmaceutical Industry, and Chemical Products. The company offers prescription drugs, biotechnology products, and consumer health products, including over-the-counter products. They also offer products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, infertility, endocrine and metabolic disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and other conditions with unmet medical needs.The company operates in two business divisions, namely Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals. The Pharmaceuticals business comprises of Ethicals used in the treatment of Cardiovascular and Metabolic diseases & Vitamin-based formulations and Consumer Health Care Products. The Chemicals business comprises of Bulk Drugs and Pigments. Segment revenue relating to the Chemicals business consists of bulk drugs, pigments and active pharmaceutical ingredients.Merck Ltd was incorporated in the year 1967 as E Merck (India) Ltd. The company was set up to take over the business of the Indian branch of Emeda Exports with all their assets and liabilities. The company is a 51% subsidiary of German firm Merck KGaA, is a leading player in vitamin formulations.The company started their operations as a manufacturer of ph
Read More
The Procter & Gamble Health Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5081.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd is ₹8435.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd is 38.12 and 16.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Procter & Gamble Health Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd is ₹4636.55 and ₹5850 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.50%, 3 Years at -0.30%, 1 Year at 4.25%, 6 Month at 2.11%, 3 Month at -5.51% and 1 Month at -1.61%.
