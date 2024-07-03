iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd Share Price

5,081.7
(-2.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5,210.05
  • Day's High5,217.55
  • 52 Wk High5,850
  • Prev. Close5,203.95
  • Day's Low5,050.85
  • 52 Wk Low 4,636.55
  • Turnover (lac)269.12
  • P/E38.12
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value373.85
  • EPS136.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,435.31
  • Div. Yield5
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

5,210.05

Prev. Close

5,203.95

Turnover(Lac.)

269.12

Day's High

5,217.55

Day's Low

5,050.85

52 Week's High

5,850

52 Week's Low

4,636.55

Book Value

373.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,435.31

P/E

38.12

EPS

136.52

Divi. Yield

5

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 60

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.81%

Foreign: 51.81%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 21.44%

Institutions: 21.44%

Non-Institutions: 26.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2024Jun-2023Jun-2022Jun-2021

Equity Capital

16.6

16.6

16.6

16.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

521.64

734.29

599.89

687.11

Net Worth

538.24

750.89

616.49

703.71

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2021Jun-2020Dec-2017Dec-2016

Revenue

1,008.73

1,355.86

1,103.96

992.56

yoy growth (%)

-25.6

22.81

11.22

5.64

Raw materials

-314.82

-431.44

-441.09

-411.54

As % of sales

31.2

31.82

39.95

41.46

Employee costs

-150.47

-182.93

-169.64

-154.23

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2021Jun-2020Dec-2017Dec-2016

Profit before tax

233.28

354.85

135.19

115.17

Depreciation

-30.04

-29.45

-26.4

-24.81

Tax paid

-56.48

-100.77

-58.28

-36.04

Working capital

-233.3

269.12

35.2

57.07

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarJun-2021Jun-2020Dec-2017Dec-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.6

22.81

11.22

5.64

Op profit growth

-21.99

129.18

19.07

38.5

EBIT growth

-34.03

162.48

17.38

38.2

Net profit growth

-30.41

170.55

18.67

47.74

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Procter & Gamble Health Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

S N Talwar

Independent Director

Rani A Jadhav

Managing Director

Milind Thatte

Non Executive Director

Aalok Agrawal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Zeal Shah

Independent Director

S Madhavan

Executive Director

Lokesh Chandak

Non Executive Director

Seema Sambasivan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Procter & Gamble Health Ltd

Summary

Procter & Gamble Health Limited (formerly Merck Limited), is an Indian-based company principally engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals and chemicals. The company is the supplier of Pharmaceutical Chemicals, Formulated Chemical Products, Chemicals, Industrial Chemicals, Chemicals, Pharmaceutical Industry, and Chemical Products. The company offers prescription drugs, biotechnology products, and consumer health products, including over-the-counter products. They also offer products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, infertility, endocrine and metabolic disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and other conditions with unmet medical needs.The company operates in two business divisions, namely Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals. The Pharmaceuticals business comprises of Ethicals used in the treatment of Cardiovascular and Metabolic diseases & Vitamin-based formulations and Consumer Health Care Products. The Chemicals business comprises of Bulk Drugs and Pigments. Segment revenue relating to the Chemicals business consists of bulk drugs, pigments and active pharmaceutical ingredients.Merck Ltd was incorporated in the year 1967 as E Merck (India) Ltd. The company was set up to take over the business of the Indian branch of Emeda Exports with all their assets and liabilities. The company is a 51% subsidiary of German firm Merck KGaA, is a leading player in vitamin formulations.The company started their operations as a manufacturer of ph
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Procter & Gamble Health Ltd share price today?

The Procter & Gamble Health Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5081.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd is ₹8435.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd is 38.12 and 16.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Procter & Gamble Health Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd is ₹4636.55 and ₹5850 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd?

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.50%, 3 Years at -0.30%, 1 Year at 4.25%, 6 Month at 2.11%, 3 Month at -5.51% and 1 Month at -1.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.82 %
Institutions - 21.45 %
Public - 26.74 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Procter & Gamble Health Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.