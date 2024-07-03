Summary

Procter & Gamble Health Limited (formerly Merck Limited), is an Indian-based company principally engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals and chemicals. The company is the supplier of Pharmaceutical Chemicals, Formulated Chemical Products, Chemicals, Industrial Chemicals, Chemicals, Pharmaceutical Industry, and Chemical Products. The company offers prescription drugs, biotechnology products, and consumer health products, including over-the-counter products. They also offer products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, infertility, endocrine and metabolic disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and other conditions with unmet medical needs.The company operates in two business divisions, namely Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals. The Pharmaceuticals business comprises of Ethicals used in the treatment of Cardiovascular and Metabolic diseases & Vitamin-based formulations and Consumer Health Care Products. The Chemicals business comprises of Bulk Drugs and Pigments. Segment revenue relating to the Chemicals business consists of bulk drugs, pigments and active pharmaceutical ingredients.Merck Ltd was incorporated in the year 1967 as E Merck (India) Ltd. The company was set up to take over the business of the Indian branch of Emeda Exports with all their assets and liabilities. The company is a 51% subsidiary of German firm Merck KGaA, is a leading player in vitamin formulations.The company started their operations as a manufacturer of ph

