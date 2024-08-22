iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd Dividend

5,364.2
(-0.35%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:24:54 PM

P & G Health Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend21 Aug 202428 Nov 2024-60600Final
Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, have recommended a final dividend of Rs. 60 per equity share, for the financial year ended June 30, 2024. The dividend shall be paid by December 25, 2024, on approval of the Members at the 57th Annual General Meeting. We would like to inform that the Register of Members and Share transfer books shall remain closed from November 29, 2024 to December 5, 2024 for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24, if approved by the shareholders of the Company at their 57th Annual General Meeting to be held on December 5, 2024. The notice of the Annual General Meeting will be shared in the due course. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)
Dividend6 Feb 202414 Feb 202414 Feb 202450500Interim
Inter alia, have declared an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 of Rs.200/- (including one-time special dividend of Rs. 150) per Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- each. The dividend shall be paid on or before March 3, 2024.
Dividend6 Feb 202414 Feb 202414 Feb 20241501500Special
Inter alia, have declared an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 of Rs.200/- (including one-time special dividend of Rs. 150) per Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- each. The dividend shall be paid on or before March 3, 2024.

P & G Health Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Procter & Gamble Health Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.