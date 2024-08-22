|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|21 Aug 2024
|28 Nov 2024
|-
|60
|600
|Final
|Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, have recommended a final dividend of Rs. 60 per equity share, for the financial year ended June 30, 2024. The dividend shall be paid by December 25, 2024, on approval of the Members at the 57th Annual General Meeting. We would like to inform that the Register of Members and Share transfer books shall remain closed from November 29, 2024 to December 5, 2024 for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24, if approved by the shareholders of the Company at their 57th Annual General Meeting to be held on December 5, 2024. The notice of the Annual General Meeting will be shared in the due course. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)
|Dividend
|6 Feb 2024
|14 Feb 2024
|14 Feb 2024
|50
|500
|Interim
|Inter alia, have declared an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 of Rs.200/- (including one-time special dividend of Rs. 150) per Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- each. The dividend shall be paid on or before March 3, 2024.
|Dividend
|6 Feb 2024
|14 Feb 2024
|14 Feb 2024
|150
|1500
|Special
|Inter alia, have declared an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 of Rs.200/- (including one-time special dividend of Rs. 150) per Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- each. The dividend shall be paid on or before March 3, 2024.
