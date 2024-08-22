Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, have recommended a final dividend of Rs. 60 per equity share, for the financial year ended June 30, 2024. The dividend shall be paid by December 25, 2024, on approval of the Members at the 57th Annual General Meeting. We would like to inform that the Register of Members and Share transfer books shall remain closed from November 29, 2024 to December 5, 2024 for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24, if approved by the shareholders of the Company at their 57th Annual General Meeting to be held on December 5, 2024. The notice of the Annual General Meeting will be shared in the due course. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)