Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 27 Sep 2024

Procter & Gamble Health Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday November 4 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30 2024. Find enclosed the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30,2024 along with the limited review report on the same. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Aug 2024 27 Jun 2024

Procter & Gamble Health Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 21 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and Statements for the Financial Year ended June 30 2024 and to consider recommendation of dividend (if any). We are pleased to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today recommended a final dividend of Rs. 60 per equity share for the financial year ended June 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.08.2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 27 Mar 2024

Procter & Gamble Health Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 22024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended March 31 2024. Enclosed herewith are the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31,2024 along with the limited review report of the auditors thereon. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 12 Jan 2024