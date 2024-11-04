iifl-logo-icon 1
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd Board Meeting

P & G Health Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Nov 202427 Sep 2024
Procter & Gamble Health Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday November 4 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30 2024. Find enclosed the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30,2024 along with the limited review report on the same. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)
Board Meeting21 Aug 202427 Jun 2024
Procter & Gamble Health Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 21 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and Statements for the Financial Year ended June 30 2024 and to consider recommendation of dividend (if any). We are pleased to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today recommended a final dividend of Rs. 60 per equity share for the financial year ended June 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.08.2024)
Board Meeting2 May 202427 Mar 2024
Procter & Gamble Health Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 22024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended March 31 2024. Enclosed herewith are the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31,2024 along with the limited review report of the auditors thereon. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202412 Jan 2024
Procter & Gamble Health Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday February 6 2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 and to consider declaration of dividend (if any). We are pleased to inform you that at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 were approved. Further, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, have declared an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 of Rs. 200 (including one-time special dividend of Rs. 150) per Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- each. The dividend shall be paid on or before March 3, 2024. We are pleased to inform you that at a meeting of Board of Directors held today, the Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 were approved by the Board. Same are enclosed for your perusal, along with Limited review report furnished by the statutory auditors of the Company. Board has approved interim dividend for Financial Year 2023-24 at its meeting held today. Please find enclosed details regarding record date and payout of said dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

