Promact Impex Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.51
6.51
6.51
6.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.47
-9.37
-9.89
-8.43
Net Worth
-1.96
-2.86
-3.38
-1.92
Minority Interest
Debt
4.16
5.26
5.97
6.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.2
2.4
2.59
4.49
Fixed Assets
0.54
0.62
0.69
1.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.65
1.69
1.9
2.53
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
4.56
4.57
4.57
4.98
Debtor Days
6,671.43
Other Current Assets
2.05
2.03
2.13
2.26
Sundry Creditors
-0.15
-0.16
-0.02
-0.06
Creditor Days
80.37
Other Current Liabilities
-4.81
-4.75
-4.78
-4.65
Cash
0.01
0.09
0.01
0.03
Total Assets
2.21
2.41
2.61
4.49
