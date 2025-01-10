iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Promact Impex Ltd Balance Sheet

12.2
(-4.39%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Promact Impex Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.51

6.51

6.51

6.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.47

-9.37

-9.89

-8.43

Net Worth

-1.96

-2.86

-3.38

-1.92

Minority Interest

Debt

4.16

5.26

5.97

6.41

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.2

2.4

2.59

4.49

Fixed Assets

0.54

0.62

0.69

1.92

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.65

1.69

1.9

2.53

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

4.56

4.57

4.57

4.98

Debtor Days

6,671.43

Other Current Assets

2.05

2.03

2.13

2.26

Sundry Creditors

-0.15

-0.16

-0.02

-0.06

Creditor Days

80.37

Other Current Liabilities

-4.81

-4.75

-4.78

-4.65

Cash

0.01

0.09

0.01

0.03

Total Assets

2.21

2.41

2.61

4.49

Promact Impex : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Promact Impex Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.