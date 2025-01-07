Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.27
16.47
7.63
12.65
yoy growth (%)
-98.34
115.86
-39.67
1,286.87
Raw materials
0
-15.36
-6.85
-11.66
As % of sales
0
93.25
89.75
92.14
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.08
-0.04
-0.04
As % of sales
32.56
0.53
0.59
0.32
Other costs
-0.11
-0.17
-0.15
-0.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
42.54
1.06
1.97
1.92
Operating profit
0.06
0.84
0.58
0.7
OPM
24.89
5.14
7.67
5.6
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
Interest expense
-0.66
-0.62
-0.84
-1.53
Other income
0
0.09
0.58
1.46
Profit before tax
-0.65
0.24
0.25
0.57
Taxes
0
0
-0.07
-0.11
Tax rate
0
-1.83
-29.58
-19.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.65
0.24
0.17
0.46
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.65
0.24
0.17
0.46
yoy growth (%)
-369.24
36
-61.8
-197.67
NPM
-239.87
1.47
2.33
3.69
