Promact Impex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

14.06
(0.43%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:16:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.27

16.47

7.63

12.65

yoy growth (%)

-98.34

115.86

-39.67

1,286.87

Raw materials

0

-15.36

-6.85

-11.66

As % of sales

0

93.25

89.75

92.14

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.08

-0.04

-0.04

As % of sales

32.56

0.53

0.59

0.32

Other costs

-0.11

-0.17

-0.15

-0.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

42.54

1.06

1.97

1.92

Operating profit

0.06

0.84

0.58

0.7

OPM

24.89

5.14

7.67

5.6

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

Interest expense

-0.66

-0.62

-0.84

-1.53

Other income

0

0.09

0.58

1.46

Profit before tax

-0.65

0.24

0.25

0.57

Taxes

0

0

-0.07

-0.11

Tax rate

0

-1.83

-29.58

-19.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.65

0.24

0.17

0.46

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.65

0.24

0.17

0.46

yoy growth (%)

-369.24

36

-61.8

-197.67

NPM

-239.87

1.47

2.33

3.69

