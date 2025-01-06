iifl-logo-icon 1
Promact Impex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Promact Impex FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.65

0.24

0.25

0.57

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

Tax paid

0

0

-0.07

-0.11

Working capital

-0.07

3.04

-4.5

-0.53

Other operating items

Operating

-0.78

3.21

-4.38

-0.12

Capital expenditure

0

-0.46

-0.39

-2.79

Free cash flow

-0.77

2.75

-4.78

-2.91

Equity raised

-15.55

-17.02

-18.34

-19.27

Investing

0

-0.27

0

0

Financing

0.21

10.62

2

5.13

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-16.12

-3.91

-21.13

-17.06

