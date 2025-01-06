Promact Impex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.65
0.24
0.25
0.57
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
Tax paid
0
0
-0.07
-0.11
Working capital
-0.07
3.04
-4.5
-0.53
Other operating items
Operating
-0.78
3.21
-4.38
-0.12
Capital expenditure
0
-0.46
-0.39
-2.79
Free cash flow
-0.77
2.75
-4.78
-2.91
Equity raised
-15.55
-17.02
-18.34
-19.27
Investing
0
-0.27
0
0
Financing
0.21
10.62
2
5.13
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-16.12
-3.91
-21.13
-17.06
