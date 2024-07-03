Summary

Promact Plastics Ltd was incorporated on March 26, 1985 as a private limited at Ahmadabad and subsequently converted into a public limited company on February 15, 1993 and a certificate to that effect was obtained from the office of the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat on March 24, 1993. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-density polyethylene/polypropylene woven fabrics and sacks in India. The company started commercial production in the year 1986-87 with an installed capacity utilization of 81%. In 1989-90 the plant was enhanced by way of installing Tidied Tape time, increasing the instated capacity to 532 TPA. The company was able to achieve 100% capacity utilization on the enhanced capacity in the year 1990-91. In 1991-92 the company added one more tapeline to increase the instated capacity has been able to achieve more than 100% capacity utilization on the increased capacity.But however, in 2014-15, the Company discontinued the running business of HDPE/PP Woven Bags, Fabrics and Tarpaulin due to unviable operations. As the operations of Woven Sacks became non-operational / unviable, the management decided to dispose off the Woven Sacks Plant of the Company at Dediyasan, in Mehsana.

