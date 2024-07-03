iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Promact Impex Ltd Share Price

14.45
(15.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:05:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open14.45
  • Day's High14.45
  • 52 Wk High18.76
  • Prev. Close12.46
  • Day's Low14.45
  • 52 Wk Low 7
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E11.23
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-3.28
  • EPS1.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.41
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Promact Impex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

14.45

Prev. Close

12.46

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

14.45

Day's Low

14.45

52 Week's High

18.76

52 Week's Low

7

Book Value

-3.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.41

P/E

11.23

EPS

1.11

Divi. Yield

0

Promact Impex Ltd Corporate Action

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jul, 2024

arrow

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Promact Impex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Promact Impex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:19 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.00%

Non-Promoter- 60.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 60.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Promact Impex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.51

6.51

6.51

6.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.47

-9.37

-9.89

-8.43

Net Worth

-1.96

-2.86

-3.38

-1.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.27

16.47

7.63

12.65

yoy growth (%)

-98.34

115.86

-39.67

1,286.87

Raw materials

0

-15.36

-6.85

-11.66

As % of sales

0

93.25

89.75

92.14

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.08

-0.04

-0.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.65

0.24

0.25

0.57

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

Tax paid

0

0

-0.07

-0.11

Working capital

-0.07

3.04

-4.5

-0.53

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-98.34

115.86

-39.67

1,286.87

Op profit growth

-91.99

44.67

-17.44

32.34

EBIT growth

-98.9

-20.48

-47.82

177.01

Net profit growth

-369.24

36

-61.8

-197.67

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Promact Impex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Promact Impex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Nikitaben J Patel

Managing Director

Ankit J Patel

Independent Director

Akash D Patel

Independent Director

Krunalkumar P

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Promact Impex Ltd

Summary

Promact Plastics Ltd was incorporated on March 26, 1985 as a private limited at Ahmadabad and subsequently converted into a public limited company on February 15, 1993 and a certificate to that effect was obtained from the office of the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat on March 24, 1993. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-density polyethylene/polypropylene woven fabrics and sacks in India. The company started commercial production in the year 1986-87 with an installed capacity utilization of 81%. In 1989-90 the plant was enhanced by way of installing Tidied Tape time, increasing the instated capacity to 532 TPA. The company was able to achieve 100% capacity utilization on the enhanced capacity in the year 1990-91. In 1991-92 the company added one more tapeline to increase the instated capacity has been able to achieve more than 100% capacity utilization on the increased capacity.But however, in 2014-15, the Company discontinued the running business of HDPE/PP Woven Bags, Fabrics and Tarpaulin due to unviable operations. As the operations of Woven Sacks became non-operational / unviable, the management decided to dispose off the Woven Sacks Plant of the Company at Dediyasan, in Mehsana.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Promact Impex Ltd share price today?

The Promact Impex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Promact Impex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Promact Impex Ltd is ₹9.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Promact Impex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Promact Impex Ltd is 11.23 and -3.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Promact Impex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Promact Impex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Promact Impex Ltd is ₹7 and ₹18.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Promact Impex Ltd?

Promact Impex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.77%, 3 Years at 40.42%, 1 Year at 77.49%, 6 Month at -8.65%, 3 Month at -11.57% and 1 Month at -4.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Promact Impex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Promact Impex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 61.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Promact Impex Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.