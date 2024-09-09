|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Sep 2024
|20 Jul 2024
|The board has decided Date of Annual General Meeting, Book Closure & E-voting and other matters. Proceedings of 40th Annual General Meeting Intimation of Appointment of Mr. Krunalkumar P. Patel as Independent Director and Retirement of MR. Miteshkumar A. Patel as Independent Director upon Completion of his term. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/09/2024)
