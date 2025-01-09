Promact Impex Ltd Management Discussions

a. Industry Structure and Developments:

The industry is dependent on performance of core sectors like agriculture, fertilizer, cement and exports. Due to indifferent monsoon during last few years and in general recessionary economies, the performance of the above sectors was hit.

b. Opportunities and Threats:

The industry is threatened by non existence of exports to European Union due to heavy anti dumping duty levied on Indian products.

c. Segment wise Performance:

The Company is operating only in one segment. The production/ turnover/performance of the Company have been disclosed in the Directors Report under the Head ‘Sales and Working Results.

d. Recent Trend and Future Outlook:

The opening up of food grains sector will enable the Woven Sacks industry to see better times again.

e. Risks and Concerns:

The industry is plagued by intense competition due to major petrochemical manufacturers making available cheap raw material abundantly.

f. Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy:

The Company has adequate systems of Internal Controls to ensure orderly and efficient conduct of business. These controls ensure safeguarding of assets, reduction and detection of fraud and error, adequacy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information.

g. Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performance:

The financial performance of the Company for the year 2019-20 is described in the Directors Report under the head ‘Sales and Working Results.

h. Material Developments in Human Resources and Industrial Relations Front:

The Company has continued to give special attention to Human Resources/Industrial Relations development. Industrial relations remained cordial throughout the year and there was no incidence of strike, lock out etc.

i. Key Financial Ratios:

Key Ratios FY 2019-20 FY 2018-19 Change % Explanation, if required Debtors Turnover 2.99 8.98 (-) 67% Negative impact on sales & delayed payments due to COVID-19 and consequent lockdown has resulted in the ratio worsening Inventory Turnover - - NA There is no inventory as on 3103-2020 and 31-03-2019 Interest Coverage Ratio 1.39 2.06 (-) 33% Negative impact due to COVID- 19 and consequent lockdown has resulted in lower profits and thus, in the ratio worsening Current Ratio 0.54 0.82 (-) 34% Impact on operations has affected the ratio Debt Equity Ratio NA - NA The Company has negative net worth Operating Profit Margin (%) 5.82 6.48 (-) 10% Impact on operations has affected the ratio Net Profit Margin (%) 1.47 3.10 (-) 53% Negative impact due to COVID- 19 and consequent lockdown has resulted in lower profits and thus, in the ratio worsening Return on Networth NA - NA The Company has negative net worth

j. Cautionary Statement:

Statement in this Management Discussion and Analysis Report, describing the Companys objectives, estimates and expectations may constitute ‘Forward Looking Statements within the meaning of applicable laws or regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied.