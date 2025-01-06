iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PTC India Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

41.04
(-3.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR PTC India Financial Services Ltd

PTC India Fin FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

347.96

530.46

-651.43

112.29

Other operating items

Operating

347.96

530.46

-651.43

112.29

Capital expenditure

0.21

16.25

2.42

0.1

Free cash flow

348.17

546.71

-649.01

112.4

Equity raised

2,949.76

2,769.61

3,086.91

3,133.99

Investing

17.62

292.67

-51.27

-120.62

Financing

531.3

-163.41

3,805.42

1,377.95

Dividends paid

0

0

12.84

96.34

Net in cash

3,846.85

3,445.58

6,204.9

4,600.06

PTC India Fin : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR PTC India Financial Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.