PTC India Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
347.96
530.46
-651.43
112.29
Other operating items
Operating
347.96
530.46
-651.43
112.29
Capital expenditure
0.21
16.25
2.42
0.1
Free cash flow
348.17
546.71
-649.01
112.4
Equity raised
2,949.76
2,769.61
3,086.91
3,133.99
Investing
17.62
292.67
-51.27
-120.62
Financing
531.3
-163.41
3,805.42
1,377.95
Dividends paid
0
0
12.84
96.34
Net in cash
3,846.85
3,445.58
6,204.9
4,600.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.