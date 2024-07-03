PTC India Financial Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
584.32
597.13
724.78
856.35
1,031.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
584.32
597.13
724.78
856.35
1,031.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.04
0.25
12.6
8.56
5.38
Total Income
599.36
597.38
737.38
864.91
1,036.83
Total Expenditure
79.9
78.74
147.85
151.18
148.96
PBIDT
519.46
518.64
589.53
713.73
887.87
Interest
317.88
327.24
444.66
585.3
725.48
PBDT
201.59
191.41
144.88
128.43
162.39
Depreciation
4.87
4.49
4.49
4.47
4.76
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
33.96
64.9
63.47
14.01
0
Deferred Tax
15.85
-17.38
-28.09
30.68
54.68
Reported Profit After Tax
146.9
139.4
105
79.27
102.95
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
146.9
139.4
105
79.27
102.95
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
146.9
139.4
105
79.27
102.95
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.29
2.17
1.63
1.23
1.6
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
642.28
642.28
642.28
642.28
642.28
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
88.89
86.85
81.33
83.34
86.07
PBDTM(%)
34.49
32.05
19.98
14.99
15.74
PATM(%)
25.14
23.34
14.48
9.25
9.98
No Record Found
