Summary

PTC India Financial Services Limited is an Indian non-banking financial institution promoted by PTC India Limited and has been awarded the Infrastructure Finance Company (IFC) status by RBI. PFS is set up with an objective to provide total financing solutions to the energy value chain which includes investing in equity or extending debt to road infrastructure projects and power projects in generation, transmission, distribution, fuel resources and fuel related infrastructure.The company provides fund based and non-fund based debt financing, including short-term and long-term debt, as well as structured debt financing. In addition to financing project companies, they also provide bridge financing to promoters of power projects. They provide various fee-based services including facility agent and security agent services, as well as advisory services such as techno-economic feasibility studies for power projects in India. They also provide non-fund based financial services adding value to green field and brown field projects at various stages of growth and development.PTC India Financial Services Limited was incorporated on September 8, 2006 as a Public Limited Company. The Company established as a special purpose investment vehicle to provide total financial services to the entities in energy value chain, including investment in equity and/or extending debt to power projects in generation, transmission, distribution; fuel sources, fuel related infrastructure like gas pipelines,

