SectorFinance
Open₹42.4
Prev. Close₹42.42
Turnover(Lac.)₹443.01
Day's High₹42.44
Day's Low₹40.62
52 Week's High₹67.95
52 Week's Low₹32.55
Book Value₹40.96
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,635.93
P/E17.46
EPS2.43
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
642.28
642.28
642.28
642.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,896.46
1,800.46
1,621.59
1,477.22
Net Worth
2,538.74
2,442.74
2,263.87
2,119.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
347.96
530.46
-651.43
112.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
760.78
790.88
952.88
1,130.57
1,364.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
760.78
790.88
952.88
1,130.57
1,364.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.5
6.2
15.86
8.88
5.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CFO
Mahendra Lodha
Non Executive Director / Nominee
Pankaj Goel
Chairman / Non Executive Director / Nominee
Rajib Kumar Mishra
Managing Director & CEO
Pawan Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Naveen Bhushan Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Smt. Seema Bahuguna
Independent Non Exe. Director
P V Bharathi
Reports by PTC India Financial Services Ltd
Summary
PTC India Financial Services Limited is an Indian non-banking financial institution promoted by PTC India Limited and has been awarded the Infrastructure Finance Company (IFC) status by RBI. PFS is set up with an objective to provide total financing solutions to the energy value chain which includes investing in equity or extending debt to road infrastructure projects and power projects in generation, transmission, distribution, fuel resources and fuel related infrastructure.The company provides fund based and non-fund based debt financing, including short-term and long-term debt, as well as structured debt financing. In addition to financing project companies, they also provide bridge financing to promoters of power projects. They provide various fee-based services including facility agent and security agent services, as well as advisory services such as techno-economic feasibility studies for power projects in India. They also provide non-fund based financial services adding value to green field and brown field projects at various stages of growth and development.PTC India Financial Services Limited was incorporated on September 8, 2006 as a Public Limited Company. The Company established as a special purpose investment vehicle to provide total financial services to the entities in energy value chain, including investment in equity and/or extending debt to power projects in generation, transmission, distribution; fuel sources, fuel related infrastructure like gas pipelines,
The PTC India Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹41.04 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PTC India Financial Services Ltd is ₹2635.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of PTC India Financial Services Ltd is 17.46 and 1.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PTC India Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PTC India Financial Services Ltd is ₹32.55 and ₹67.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
PTC India Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.55%, 3 Years at 28.16%, 1 Year at -3.04%, 6 Month at -13.52%, 3 Month at -11.83% and 1 Month at -3.42%.
