PTC India Financial Services Ltd Share Price

41.04
(-3.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open42.4
  • Day's High42.44
  • 52 Wk High67.95
  • Prev. Close42.42
  • Day's Low40.62
  • 52 Wk Low 32.55
  • Turnover (lac)443.01
  • P/E17.46
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value40.96
  • EPS2.43
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,635.93
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

PTC India Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

42.4

Prev. Close

42.42

Turnover(Lac.)

443.01

Day's High

42.44

Day's Low

40.62

52 Week's High

67.95

52 Week's Low

32.55

Book Value

40.96

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,635.93

P/E

17.46

EPS

2.43

Divi. Yield

0

PTC India Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

18 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 05 Sep, 2023

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

PTC India Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

PTC India Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.99%

Non-Promoter- 7.04%

Institutions: 7.04%

Non-Institutions: 27.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

PTC India Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

642.28

642.28

642.28

642.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,896.46

1,800.46

1,621.59

1,477.22

Net Worth

2,538.74

2,442.74

2,263.87

2,119.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

347.96

530.46

-651.43

112.29

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

760.78

790.88

952.88

1,130.57

1,364.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

760.78

790.88

952.88

1,130.57

1,364.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.5

6.2

15.86

8.88

5.46

View Annually Results

PTC India Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT PTC India Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CFO

Mahendra Lodha

Non Executive Director / Nominee

Pankaj Goel

Chairman / Non Executive Director / Nominee

Rajib Kumar Mishra

Managing Director & CEO

Pawan Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Naveen Bhushan Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Smt. Seema Bahuguna

Independent Non Exe. Director

P V Bharathi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by PTC India Financial Services Ltd

Summary

PTC India Financial Services Limited is an Indian non-banking financial institution promoted by PTC India Limited and has been awarded the Infrastructure Finance Company (IFC) status by RBI. PFS is set up with an objective to provide total financing solutions to the energy value chain which includes investing in equity or extending debt to road infrastructure projects and power projects in generation, transmission, distribution, fuel resources and fuel related infrastructure.The company provides fund based and non-fund based debt financing, including short-term and long-term debt, as well as structured debt financing. In addition to financing project companies, they also provide bridge financing to promoters of power projects. They provide various fee-based services including facility agent and security agent services, as well as advisory services such as techno-economic feasibility studies for power projects in India. They also provide non-fund based financial services adding value to green field and brown field projects at various stages of growth and development.PTC India Financial Services Limited was incorporated on September 8, 2006 as a Public Limited Company. The Company established as a special purpose investment vehicle to provide total financial services to the entities in energy value chain, including investment in equity and/or extending debt to power projects in generation, transmission, distribution; fuel sources, fuel related infrastructure like gas pipelines,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the PTC India Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The PTC India Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹41.04 today.

What is the Market Cap of PTC India Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PTC India Financial Services Ltd is ₹2635.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of PTC India Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of PTC India Financial Services Ltd is 17.46 and 1.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of PTC India Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PTC India Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PTC India Financial Services Ltd is ₹32.55 and ₹67.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of PTC India Financial Services Ltd?

PTC India Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.55%, 3 Years at 28.16%, 1 Year at -3.04%, 6 Month at -13.52%, 3 Month at -11.83% and 1 Month at -3.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of PTC India Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of PTC India Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.99 %
Institutions - 7.05 %
Public - 27.96 %

QUICKLINKS FOR PTC India Financial Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

