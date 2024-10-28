|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Appointment of Company Secretary of the Company
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|PTC INDIA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Financial Results for period ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|PTC INDIA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jun 2024
|26 Jun 2024
|Appointment of MD&CEO of the Company Update on relieving of Sh. S Siva Kumar (classified as SMP) Intimation of change in the composition of the Board of directors- Resignation of Sh. Mahendra Lodha from the post of Directorship
|Board Meeting
|18 Jun 2024
|18 Jun 2024
|Intimation for appointment of directors
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|PTC INDIA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting PTC INDIA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation about adjournment of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024) Update and Intimation regarding Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Update about the Adjourned Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.05.2024) Update about the Adjourned Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|PTC INDIA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting of PTC India Financial Services Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.01.2024)
