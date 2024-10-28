iifl-logo-icon 1
PTC India Financial Services Ltd Board Meeting

38.09
(1.71%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:39:12 PM

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Appointment of Company Secretary of the Company
Board Meeting28 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
PTC INDIA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Financial Results for period ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company
Board Meeting30 Jul 202425 Jul 2024
PTC INDIA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)
Board Meeting26 Jun 202426 Jun 2024
Appointment of MD&CEO of the Company Update on relieving of Sh. S Siva Kumar (classified as SMP) Intimation of change in the composition of the Board of directors- Resignation of Sh. Mahendra Lodha from the post of Directorship
Board Meeting18 Jun 202418 Jun 2024
Intimation for appointment of directors
Board Meeting30 May 202414 May 2024
PTC INDIA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting PTC INDIA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation about adjournment of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024) Update and Intimation regarding Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Update about the Adjourned Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.05.2024) Update about the Adjourned Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202425 Jan 2024
PTC INDIA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting of PTC India Financial Services Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.01.2024)

