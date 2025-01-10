iifl-logo-icon 1
PTC India Financial Services Ltd Shareholding Pattern

37.79
(-5.31%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:54 PM

PTC India Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

64.99%

64.99%

64.99%

64.99%

64.99%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

7.04%

5.21%

5.3%

4.97%

4.21%

Non-Institutions

27.95%

29.79%

29.7%

30.03%

30.78%

Total Non-Promoter

35%

35%

35%

35%

35%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.99%

Non-Promoter- 7.04%

Institutions: 7.04%

Non-Institutions: 27.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

QUICKLINKS FOR PTC India Financial Services Ltd

