TO THE MEMBERS OF

PTC INDIA FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of PTC India Financial Services Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects/ possible effects of our observations stated in "Basis for Qualified Opinion" section below, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

Attention is drawn to: i) Note no. 56(B)(i) of the Standalone Financial Statements regarding payment / reimbursement of personal expenses as stated in the said note, during the year of 49.70 lakhs ( 10.94 lakhs and 38.76 lakhs) (including GST) incurred for the then Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (Erstwhile MD & CEO) and Non Executive Chairman (NEC) of the Company. As explained to us and as stated, the Company has incurred the above stated expenses/ reimbursements related with the Show Cause Notice (SCN) sent by (a) Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to Erstwhile MD & CEO; and (b) Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to Erstwhile MD & CEO and NEC. In this regard, the Erstwhile MD & CEO and NEC had informed that the SCNs which were received by them were in their individual capacity only and same was recorded by Audit Committee and Board of Directors in earlier year. Further as explained by both the persons, (erstwhile MD&CEO and NEC) and also been recorded in minutes of the audit committee and board meetings, there will not be any financial impact on the Company of SEBI SCN (recorded by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 18, 2023). Also, the SCN which was issued by RBI to Erstwhile MD & CEO had not been shared with the auditors citing the same been received in his personal/individual capacity.

Later on, based on legal opinion taken by the management of the Company and as noted by the Board of Directors, 10.94 lakhs and

38.76 lakhs has been shown as recoverable from NEC and Erstwhile MD & CEO respectively as on March 31, 2024 and same is not in compliance to the provisions of section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. Subsequent to the year end, NEC has refunded 10.94 lakhs and as stated in the said note, in the opinion of the management, recoverable amount of 38.76 lakhs from erstwhile MD & CEO is pending for recovery. ii) As stated in Note No. 56 (A)(ii) of the Standalone Financial Statements, the Company is in the process of further strengthening its processes of internal control systems w.r.t. system driven interest/ penal interest charging as per approved rates, timely creation of security on the loans given to borrowers, timely invoking of corporate guarantee provided by the borrowers, updation of SOPs, etc. iii) As stated in note no. 56(A)(i)(a) of the Standalone Financial Statements, during the year, as noted in the meeting of Board of Directors held on December 29, 2023 and in the meeting of Independent Directors held on March 11, 2024 and duly confirmed in the meeting held on May 20, 2024 (a) there were corporate governance issues related with conducting few meetings with shorter notice and delay in signing and finalization of the few minutes of Audit Committee and Board Meeting (this is to be read with our comments under para no. (ix) below under the heading "Secretarial Auditors Report" under the Emphasis of Matters"), and (b) quality, quantity and timelines of flow of information between the Company and to the Board members was ineffective and inadequate to perform duties, and needs improvement for compliances of directions of the Board and various sub-committees respectively. Earlier also, on January 19, 2022, three the then independent directors of the Company had resigned mentioning lapses in corporate governance and compliances as stated in the said note (this is to be read with note no. 61 of the Standalone Financial Statements). The Company then had appointed an independent CA firm ("the Forensic auditor"), to undertake a forensic audit to address the same and also engaged a professional firm to independently review the issues stated in the forensic audit report with the managements responses submitted (including to assess financial implications and any indication towards suspected fraud) in forensic audit report (FAR). The said FAR with management response had been presented by the management to the Audit committee as well as Board and the Board has observed that forensic auditor did not identified any event having material impact on the financials of the Company and has also not identified any instance of fraud and/or diversion of funds by the Company. Further, two independent directors on December 2, 2022 had resigned mentioning certain matters which includes, the issues raised by the erstwhile independent directors of the Company as stated in their letters. In previous year, the issues raised by the above stated five independent directors were rebutted fully by the Company and board and submitted their reply with the stock exchanges and Reserve Bank of India in reference to the communication in this regard.

Impact for the matters stated in Basis for Qualified Opinion in para (i) to (iii) above presently is unascertainable.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Emphasis of Matters

We draw attention to the following matters:

(i) As stated in note no. 56 (A)(i)(b) of the Standalone Financial Statements, as directed by the RBI (letter dated June 16, 2023), the Board of the Company in its meeting held on June 20, 2023, have resolved that till the appointment of new MD&CEO in place of Dr. Pawan Singh (who has been advised to proceed on leave with immediate effect till his superannuation) is made, newly appointed Director (Finance) & CFO to take over the functions and responsibilities of the MD&CEO, with immediate effect. The term of Dr. Pawan Singh as MD&CEO completed with the close of business hours on October 2, 2023. The Company is in the process of appointing MD & CEO in compliance to Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(ii) As stated in note no. 56(A)(iii) of the Standalone Financial Statements, the Company has filed appeals against Adjudication Orders dated June 27, 2023 of ROC, for three Show Cause Notices (SCNs) issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana (ROC) for the matters stated in the said note and for remaining one SCN, the Company has filed an application for compounding, which are pending. The management believes that there will be no material financial impact on the state of affairs of the Company of this.

(iii) During the year, the Company has paid 4.40 lakhs to three independent directors (IDs) on account of their time cost ‘as Honorarium for taking part/ joining meetings for the required activities of (including personnel interview of short listed candidates at senior level) the company. Further, as at March 31, 2024, the company has debited the amount so paid as Honorarium and same is shown as receivables from said IDs. The said amount since has been refunded back by the IDs. As stated in the said note and in the opinion of the management the Company is in compliance with the provisions of section 197(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 [note no. 56(B)(ii) of the Standalone Financial Statements].

(iv) Pursuant to joining of Director Finance & CFO, from June 14, 2023 to October 2, 2023, the company was having 7 Directors out of which 3 directors were independent directors. As per the provisions of Regulation 17(1)(b) of SEBI LODR, the company should have half of its directors as independent directors. Subsequently, on then MD&CEO going on leave till superannuation as per RBI directives w.e.f. June 20, 2023, the functional Board was constituted of 6 directors. Also, the RBI vide its email dated June 28, 2023, had clarified that under no circumstances then MD & CEO shall visit the office or be involved in any operations related to the company, from the date of issue of its letter and then MD & CEO completed his term on October 2, 2023. Regarding the above composition, the same was mentioned in the quarterly Corporate Governance Report submitted to Stock Exchanges. The NSE Ltd. took note of the same as satisfactory vide its email dated August 3, 2023 [note no. 57 of the Standalone Financial Statements].

(v) In assessing the recoverability of loans and advances, the Company has considered internal and external sources of information (i.e. valuation report from external consultant/Resolution Professional for loan assets under IBC proceedings or otherwise, one time settlement (OTS) proposal, asset value as per latest available financials of the borrowers with appropriate haircut as per ECL policy, sustainable debt under resolution plan). The Company expects to recover the net carrying value of these assets, basis assessment of current facts and ECL methodology which factors in future economic conditions as well. However, the eventual recovery from these loans may be different from those estimated as on the date of approval of these financial statements. (Refer Note no. 58 of the Standalone Financial Statements).

(vi) As stated in note no. 59 of the Standalone Financial Statements, as on March 31, 2024, the Company has assessed its financial position, including expected realization of assets and payment of liabilities including borrowings, and believes that sufficient funds will be available to pay-off the liabilities through availability of High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA) and undrawn lines of credit to meet its financial obligations in atleast 12 months from the reporting date.

(vii) As stated in note no. 61 of the Standalone Financial Statements, the Company had received a communication from ROC on March 28, 2018, pursuant to complaints received from identified third parties, alleging mismanagement in the Companys operations. The Company had submitted a reply dated April 13, 2018, after discussion with the audit committee, and denied all allegations and regarded them as frivolous attempt made by such identified third parties. As stated, on September 24, 2021, the Company had received another notice from ROC u/s 206(4) of the Companies Act, 2013, pursuant to its previous communication in 2017-18 and reference to complaints received by them in 2017-18, seeking further information on certain matters including details about erosion of investments made in associate companies and actions taken by the management including other details and details about NPA accounts. The Company responded to this notice on October 22, 2021.

Further, in respect of the above stated matter, subsequent to the year ended March 31, 2024, the Company has received Order dated May 10, 2024 under Section 206(4) of The Companies Act, 2013 from ROC, Delhi NCT & Haryana (ROC) (and its four directors and company secretary also addressed to), in accordance to which, the inquiry officer/ inspector has found out various discrepancies, objections, and prima facie contraventions of the various provisions of the Companies Act 2013 which needs further clarification to take the inquiry to a logical conclusion. In this regard, the ROC has asked for information/ comment/ explanation/documents and as informed by the management, the Company is in process of submitting the desired requirements of the ROC and the management believes that there will be no material financial impact of the above matters on the state of affairs of the Company on final conclusion of the above stated matter by the ROC.

(viii) In terms of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and rules, regulations, master-directions and guidelines made issued thereunder as are applicable to Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC-IFC), the Company is in process of Implementation of Internal Guidelines on Corporate Governance and Guidelines on Compensation of Key Managerial Personnel & Senior Management in NBFC, and Compliance policy.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above stated matters in para (i) to (viii)

Secretarial Auditors Report

(ix) The secretarial auditors of the Company in their report dated May 10, 2024, have reported that during the financial year ended March 31, 2024: (a) In terms of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and rules, regulations, master-directions and guidelines made issued thereunder as are applicable to Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC-IFC), as specifically applicable law to the Company, the Company is in the process of appointing CCO.

(b) As examined compliances with the applicable clauses of the Secretarial Standards, issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, during the period under review, the Company has complied with the provisions other than a couple of instances of delay in the finalisation of minutes of the Board and committee meetings.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

In addition to the matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" and "Emphasis of Matters" section we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context:

Sr. No Key Audit Matter How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our audit 1 Allowance for Expected Credit Losses (ECL) - Loan Assets Audit Procedures As described in the notes to the standalone financial statements, the impairment losses have been determined in accordance with Ind AS 109 Financial Instruments requiring considerable judgment and interpretation in its implementation, which also involved significant judgement by management in measuring the expected credit losses. Key areas of judgment included: Determining the criteria for a significant increase in credit risk (‘SICR) Basis used to determine the Probability of Default (PD) and Loss Given Default (‘LGD) and exposure at default (‘EAD) Assumptions used in the expected credit loss model such as the financial condition of the counterparty, expected future cash flows etc. Refer Notes 2 (g), 2 (q), 7 and 45 A.2, A.3 & A.4 to the standalone financial statements Our Procedures Included: We have examined the policy approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and also verified the methodology adopted for computation of ECL-Loan Assets (‘ECL Model) that addresses policy approved by the Board of Directors. Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing: • We evaluated and tested the design and tested the operating effectiveness of Companys controls over the data used to determine the impairment reserve, internal credit quality assessments, external credit ratings and methodology followed for computation of ECL. • For Expected Credit Losses computed by the management, we performed the following procedures: (a) Assessed the reasonableness of assumptions and judgement made by management on model adoption and parameters selection; (b) Completeness and accuracy of the EAD and the classification thereof into stages consistent with the definitions applied in accordance with the policy approved by the Board of Directors. (c) Examined the key data inputs (valuation of collateral, the timing of cash flows and realizations, external credit ratings) to the ECL model on a sample basis to assess their accuracy and completeness; (d) Assessed the Companys methodology for ECL provisioning, classification and measurement with the assistance of our internal experts; (e) Assessed accuracy and completeness of disclosures made as required by relevant accounting standards.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position/ state of affairs, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid standalone financial statements; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) ("the Rules"); (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, except for the effect/ possible effect of the matters described in ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion section above, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013; (e) The matters described in "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company; (f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; (g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report; (h) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 2(i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Rules; (i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer Note no. 35 (a) to the Standalone Financial Statements; ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts; iii) During the year ended March 31, 2024, there was delay in transferring 30,163 nos. of equity shares to Investor Education and Protection Fund (‘IEPF). Further, unclaimed divided of

0.01 lakhs is due for payment to the IEPF as at the year end. (refer note no. 52 to the Standalone Financial Statements); iv) a) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries [Refer Note 54 (i) to the standalone financial statements]; b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief , as disclosed in the notes to the accounts , no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries [Refer Note 54 (i) to the standalone financial statements]; c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above as required by Rule 11 (e) of Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, contain any material misstatement; v) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year, in respect of the same declared for the previous year, is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. Further, the Company has not declared divided during the year, accordingly the provisions of section 123 of the Act, is not applicable; vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all transaction recorded in the software, except audit trail is selectively enabled and not enabled on all tables. There is no mapping performed to ensure completeness of audit trail on all applicable tables at application level. However, the audit trail settings are observed to be enabled at the Global settings level. Further during the course of the audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in in respect of the accounting software [note no. 63(a)].

3. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/ provided for by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act (refer para (iii) under the heading "Emphasis of Matters" section and to be read with para (i) under the heading "Basis for Qualified Opinion" section above).

ANNEXURE "A" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF PTC INDIA FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report]

i. (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and its intangible assets. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and records provided, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has disclosed the details in its standalone financials statements does not arise. ii. (a) The Company is mainly involved in the business of rendering services and does not have any inventory. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us, while the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits on the basis of security of loan assets, no limits have been sanctioned on the basis of security of current assets. We have been informed by the company that banks / financial institutions have not considered loan assets (which are expected to be recovered in next twelve months) as current assets, given their underlying nature of recovery over the longer tenure. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. iii. (a) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Companys principal business is to give loans. Hence, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii) (a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (b) Based on our examination and the information and explanations given to us, except for the possible effect of the matters described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" section of our main report, in respect of the loans granted and investments made, in our opinion, the terms and conditions under which such loans granted and investments made are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company [refer note no. note no. 56(A)(i)(a) and 56(A)(ii) to the standalone financial statements].

(c) In respect of the aforesaid loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have been stipulated by the Company. Considering that the Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company engaged in the business of infrastructure finance lending, the borrower-wise details of the amount, due date for payment and extent of delay (that has been suggested in the Guidance Note on CARO 2020 issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for reporting under this clause) have not been detailed hereunder because it is not practicable to furnish such details owing to the voluminous nature of data generated in the normal course of the Companys business. Further, except for the possible effect of the matters described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" section of our main report, while there are delays, the parties are generally regular in repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and interest, as applicable and wherever the amounts are overdue as at March 31, 2024, the Company has evaluated and recognized provisions, if necessary, in accordance with the principles of Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") for Income Recognition and Asset Classification (which has been disclosed by the Company in note no. 47 to the standalone financial statements) [refer note no. note no.56(A)(i)(a) and 56(A)(ii) to the standalone financial statements].

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the details of amount overdue for more than ninety days are as follows:

No. of Cases Principal amount overdue* (INR Lakhs) Interest amount overdue (INR Lakhs) Total overdue (INR Lakhs) Remarks (specify whether reasonable steps have been taken by the Company for recovery of principal amount and interest) 8 67,960.87 - # 67,960.87 According to information given to us except for the possible effect of the matters described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" section of our main report, reasonable steps have been taken by the Company for recovery of principal amount and interest. (read with note no. 47, 56(A)(i)(a) & 56 (A) (ii) to the standalone financial statements)

*The amount indicates the total principal outstanding in case of the overdue accounts as at March 31, 2024.

#

Being NPA accounts

(e) The Companys principal business is to give loans. Hence, the provisions stated under paragraph 3(iii) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has not granted any loans and / or advances in the nature of loans during the year which are either repayable on demand or without stipulating the schedule for repayment of principal and interest. Hence, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in the business of lending loans, which are given at the interest rates which are generally higher than the minimum rates stipulated in section 185, and therefore section 185 is not applicable to the Company except for the matters stated in para (i) described under "Basis for Qualified Opinion" section of our main report. The Company has not made investments through more than two layers of investment companies in accordance with the provisions of section 186 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Act or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under (to the extent applicable). We have been informed that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or other Tribunal in this regard. vi. The provisions of sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act are not applicable to the Company as the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records for any of the products of the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, income-tax, cess and other statutory dues, as applicable, have been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and services tax, provident fund, income-tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it, were outstanding at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records and information & explanations given to us, details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31st March 2024 on account of disputes are given below: -

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount Involved # (INR lakhs) Amount Unpaid (INR lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 117.90 109.91 2009-10 and 2016-17 Upto Commissioner (Appeals)

#

read with note no. 35 & 53 of the standalone financial statements

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in tax assessment of the Company. Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in the books of account. Hence, the provision stated in paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year of 5000 lakhs pending utilisation is lying in current account.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company. (e) According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associates. The Company does not have any subsidiary or joint venture.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associate companies. The Company does not have any subsidiary or joint venture. x. (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xi. (a) Based on the audit procedures performed and on the basis of information and explanations provided by the management except for the possible effect of the matters described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" section of our main report, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge and as represented to us by the management, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. However, subsequent to the year ended March 31, 2024, the Company has received Order dated May 10, 2024 under Section 206(4) of The Companies Act, 2013 from ROC, Delhi NCT & Haryana (ROC) (and its four directors and company secretary also addressed to), in accordance to which, the inquiry officer/ inspector has found out various discrepancies, objections, and prima facie contraventions of the various provisions of the Companies Act 2013. In this regard, the ROC has asked for information/ comment/ explanation/documents to take the inquiry to a logical conclusion (refer note no. 61 to the standalone financial statements).

However, the erstwhile auditors have, in their audit report dated 16th November 2022 for the year ended 31st March 2022, stated "We are in process of filing a letter with the Central Government in relation to inter alia matters included in the Basis of Qualified opinion para of our main report. This is not a filing in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014". As informed by the management, the predecessor auditor has filed a letter in this regard with ROC.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to Company. However, we draw your attention to the resignation letters from former independent directors as set out in para (iv) under the ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our main report and note no. 56(A)(i)(a) of the standalone financial statements. xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, except for the possible effect of the matters included in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" section of our main report, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and till date in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors during the year and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) The Company is required to and has been registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 as Non-banking Institution - Non-Deposit taking Systematically Important (NBFCND-SI) Company.

(b) The Company has conducted the Non-Banking Financial activities with a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The Company has not conducted any Housing Finance activities.

(c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (d) As per the information and representation provided by the management, there is no core investment company within the group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. xvii. Based on the overall review of standalone financial statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of financial ratios, ageing and expected date of realization of financial assets and payment of liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report and the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of this audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due {this is to be read with the possible impact of the matters described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" section of our main report}. xx. (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act,2013, in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 50 to the standalone financial statements.

(b) All amounts that are unspent under section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has been transferred to special account in compliance of with provisions of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 50 to the standalone financial statements. xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in the report.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF PTC INDIA FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") Qualified Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of PTC INDIA FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. In our opinion, except for the possible effect of the matters described in the "Basis for qualified opinion" below on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as of March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note"). We have considered the above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, and it affects our opinion on the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date and we have issued qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements. Refer Qualified Opinion para of our main audit report.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weaknesses have been identified as at March 31, 2024: i) As stated in Note No. 56 (A)(ii) of the Standalone Financial Statements, the Company is in the process of further strengthening its processes of internal control systems w.r.t. system driven interest/ penal interest charging as per approved rates, timely creation of security on the loans given to borrowers, timely invoking of corporate guarantee provided by the borrowers, updation of SOPs, etc. ii) Note no. 56(B)(i) of the Standalone Financial Statements regarding payment / reimbursement of personal expenses as stated in the said note, during the year of 49.70 lakhs ( 10.94 lakhs and 38.76 lakhs) (including GST) incurred for the then Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (Erstwhile MD & CEO) and Non Executive Chairman (NEC) of the Company. As explained to us and as stated, the Company has incurred the above stated expenses/ reimbursements related with the Show Cause Notice (SCN) sent by (a) Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to Erstwhile MD & CEO; and (b) Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to Erstwhile MD & CEO and NEC. In this regard, the Erstwhile MD & CEO and NEC had informed that the SCNs which were received by them were in their individual capacity only and same was recorded by Audit Committee and Board of Directors in earlier year. Further as explained by both the persons, (erstwhile MD&CEO and NEC) and also been recorded in minutes of the audit committee and board meetings, there will not be any financial impact on the Company of SEBI SCN (recorded by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 18, 2023). Also, the SCN which was issued by RBI to Erstwhile MD & CEO had not been shared with the auditors citing the same been received in his personal/ individual capacity.

Later on, based on legal opinion taken by the management of the Company and as noted by the Board of Directors, 10.94 lakhs and 38.76 lakhs has been shown as recoverable from NEC and Erstwhile MD & CEO respectively as on March 31, 2024 and same is not in compliance to the provisions of section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. Subsequent to the year end, NEC has refunded 10.94 lakhs and as stated in the said note, in the opinion of the management, recoverable amount of 38.76 lakhs from erstwhile MD & CEO is pending for recovery. iii) As stated in note no. 56(A)(i)(a) of the Standalone Financial Statements, during the year, as noted in the meeting of Board of Directors held on December 29, 2023 and in the meeting of Independent Directors held on March 11, 2024 and duly confirmed in the meeting held on May 20, 2024 (a) there were corporate governance issues related with conducting few meetings with shorter notice and delay in signing and finalization of the few minutes of Audit Committee and Board Meeting (this is to be read with our comments under para no. (ix) below under the heading "Secretarial Auditors Report" under the "Emphasis of Matters"), and (b) quality, quantity and timelines of flow of information between the Company and to the Board members was ineffective and inadequate to perform duties, and needs improvement for compliances of directions of the Board and various sub-committees respectively. Earlier also, on January 19, 2022, three the then independent directors of the Company had resigned mentioning lapses in corporate governance and compliances as stated in the said note (this is to be read with note no. 61 of the Standalone Financial Statements). The Company then had appointed an independent CA firm ("the Forensic auditor"), to undertake a forensic audit to address the same and also engaged a professional firm to independently review the issues stated in the forensic audit report with the managements responses submitted (including to assess financial implications and any indication towards suspected fraud) in forensic audit report (FAR). The said FAR with management response had been presented by the management to the Audit committee as well as Board and the Board has observed that forensic auditor did not identified any event having material impact on the financials of the Company and has also not identified any instance of fraud and/or diversion of funds by the Company. Further, two independent directors on December 2, 2022 had resigned mentioning certain matters which includes, the issues raised by the erstwhile independent directors of the Company as stated in their letters. In previous year, the issues raised by the above stated five independent directors were rebutted fully by the Company and board and submitted their reply with the stock exchanges and Reserve Bank of India in reference to the communication in this regard.

A ‘material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to the standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to the standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Emphasis of Matters

We draw attention to the following matters:

(i) As stated in note no. 56 (A)(i)(b) of the Standalone Financial Statements, as directed by the RBI (letter dated June 16, 2023), the Board of the Company in its meeting held on June 20, 2023, have resolved that till the appointment of new MD&CEO in place of Dr. Pawan Singh (who has been advised to proceed on leave with immediate effect till his superannuation) is made, newly appointed Director (Finance) & CFO to take over the functions and responsibilities of the MD&CEO, with immediate effect. The term of Dr. Pawan Singh as MD&CEO completed with the close of business hours on October 2, 2023. The Company is in the process of appointing MD & CEO in compliance to Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(ii) As stated in note no. 56(A)(iii) of the Standalone Financial Statements, the Company has filed appeals against Adjudication Orders dated June 27, 2023 of ROC, for three Show Cause Notices (SCNs) issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana (ROC) for the matters stated in the said note and for remaining one SCN, the Company has filed an application for compounding, which are pending. The management believes that there will be no material financial impact on the state of affairs of the Company of this.

(iii) During the year, the Company has paid 4.40 lakhs to three independent directors (IDs) on account of their time cost ‘as Honorarium for taking part/ joining meetings for the required activities of (including personnel interview of short listed candidates at senior level) the company. Further, as at March 31, 2024, the company has debited the amount so paid as Honorarium and same is shown as receivables from said IDs. The said amount since has been refunded back by the IDs. As stated in the said note and in the opinion of the management the Company is in compliance with the provisions of section 197(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 [note no. 56(B)(ii) of the Standalone Financial Statements].

(iv) Pursuant to joining of Director Finance & CFO, from June 14, 2023 to October 2, 2023, the company was having 7 Directors out of which 3 directors were independent directors. As per the provisions of Regulation 17(1)(b) of SEBI LODR, the company should have half of its directors as independent directors. Subsequently, on then MD&CEO going on leave till superannuation as per RBI directives w.e.f. June 20, 2023, the functional Board was constituted of 6 directors. Also, the RBI vide its email dated June 28, 2023, had clarified that under no circumstances then MD & CEO shall visit the office or be involved in any operations related to the company, from the date of issue of its letter and then MD & CEO completed his term on October 2, 2023. Regarding the above composition, the same was mentioned in the quarterly Corporate Governance Report submitted to Stock Exchanges. The NSE Ltd. took note of the same as satisfactory vide its email dated August 3, 2023 [note no. 57 of the Standalone Financial Statements].

(v) In assessing the recoverability of loans and advances, the Company has considered internal and external sources of information (i.e. valuation report from external consultant/Resolution Professional for loan assets under IBC proceedings or otherwise, one time settlement (OTS) proposal, asset value as per latest available financials of the borrowers with appropriate haircut as per ECL policy, sustainable debt under resolution plan). The Company expects to recover the net carrying value of these assets, basis assessment of current facts and ECL methodology which factors in future economic conditions as well. However, the eventual recovery from these loans may be different from those estimated as on the date of approval of these financial statements. (Refer Note no. 58 of the Standalone Financial Statements).

(vi) As stated in note no. 59 of the Standalone Financial Statements, as on March 31, 2024, the Company has assessed its financial position, including expected realization of assets and payment of liabilities including borrowings, and believes that sufficient funds will be available to pay-off the liabilities through availability of High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA) and undrawn lines of credit to meet its financial obligations in atleast 12 months from the reporting date. (vii) As stated in note no. 61 of the Standalone Financial Statements, the Company had received a communication from ROC on March 28, 2018, pursuant to complaints received from identified third parties, alleging mismanagement in the Companys operations. The Company had submitted a reply dated April 13, 2018, after discussion with the audit committee, and denied all allegations and regarded them as frivolous attempt made by such identified third parties. As stated, on September 24, 2021, the Company had received another notice from ROC u/s 206(4) of the Companies Act, 2013, pursuant to its previous communication in 2017-18 and reference to complaints received by them in 2017-18, seeking further information on certain matters including details about erosion of investments made in associate companies and actions taken by the management including other details and details about NPA accounts. The Company responded to this notice on October 22, 2021.

Further, in respect of the above stated matter, subsequent to the year ended March 31, 2024, the Company has received Order dated May 10, 2024 under Section 206(4) of The Companies Act, 2013 from ROC, Delhi NCT & Haryana (ROC) (and its four directors and company secretary also addressed to), in accordance to which, the inquiry officer/ inspector has found out various discrepancies, objections, and prima facie contraventions of the various provisions of the Companies Act 2013 which needs further clarification to take the inquiry to a logical conclusion. In this regard, the ROC has asked for information/ comment/ explanation/documents and as informed by the management, the Company is in process of submitting the desired requirements of the ROC and the management believes that there will be no material financial impact of the above matters on the state of affairs of the Company on final conclusion of the above stated matter by the ROC.

(viii) In terms of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and rules, regulations, master-directions and guidelines made issued thereunder as are applicable to Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC-IFC), the Company is in process of Implementation of Internal Guidelines on Corporate Governance and Guidelines on Compensation of Key Managerial Personnel & Senior Management in NBFC, and Compliance policy.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above stated matters in para (i) to (viii)

Secretarial Auditors Report

(ix) The secretarial auditors of the Company in their report dated May 10, 2024, have reported that during the financial year ended March 31, 2024:

(a) In terms of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and rules, regulations, master-directions and guidelines made issued thereunder as are applicable to Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC-IFC), as specifically applicable law to the Company, the Company is in the process of appointing CCO. (b) As examined compliances with the applicable clauses of the Secretarial Standards, issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, during the period under review, the Company has complied with the provisions other than a couple of instances of delay in the finalisation of minutes of the Board and committee meetings.

AUDITORS ADDITIONAL REPORT

To,

The Board of Directors,

PTC India Financial Services Limited 7th Floor Telephone Exchange Building, 8 Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi 110066

1. This report is issued in accordance with the requirements of para 3 and 4 of Master Direction - Non-Banking Financial Companies Auditors Report (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 vide Ref. No. RBI/ DNBS/2016-17/48 DNBS.PPD.03/66.15.001/2016-17 dated September 29, 2016 (hereinafter referred to as the "Directions") issued by the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI").

2. We have audited the standalone financial statements of PTC India Financial Services Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") comprising the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter refer to as "the standalone financial statements").

Managements Responsibility for the standalone financial statements

3. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

4. The Management of the Company is also responsible for compliance with the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and other relevant RBI circulars and guidelines applicable to Non-Banking Financial Companies, as amended from time to time, and for providing all the required information to the RBI.

Auditors Responsibility

5. Pursuant to the requirements of the Directions referred to in paragraph 1 above, it is our responsibility to examine the audited books and records of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 and report on the matters specified in the Directions to the extent applicable to the Company.

6. Our audit of the standalone financial statements referred to in paragraph 5 above was conducted in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified in section 143(10) of the Act, and other applicable authoritative pronouncements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India {the "ICAI"). Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements are free of material misstatement. Our audit was not planned and performed in connection with any transactions to identify matters that may be of potential interest to third parties.

7. We conducted our examination in accordance with the ‘Guidance Note on Reports or Certificates for Special Purposes issued by the ICAI (the "Guidance Note"). The Guidance Note requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

8. We have complied with the relevant applicable requirements of the Standard on Quality Control (SQC) 1, "Quality Control for Firms that Perform Audit and Reviews of Historical Financial Information, and other Assurance and Related Services Engagements".

9. Basis for Qualified Opinion

We have drawn attention on the below stated matters under the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" section of our Statutory Auditors Report on Standalone financial Statements for the financial year ended March, 31, 2024, dated May 30, 2024 i) Note no. 56(B)(i) of the Standalone Financial Statements regarding payment / reimbursement of personal expenses as stated in the said note, during the year of 49.70 lakhs ( 10.94 lakhs and 38.76 lakhs) (including GST) incurred for the then Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (Erstwhile MD & CEO) and Non Executive Chairman (NEC) of the Company. As explained to us and as stated, the Company has incurred the above stated expenses/ reimbursements related with the Show Cause Notice (SCN) sent by (a) Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to Erstwhile MD & CEO; and (b) Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to Erstwhile MD & CEO and NEC. In this regard, the Erstwhile MD & CEO and NEC had informed that the SCNs which were received by them were in their individual capacity only and same was recorded by Audit Committee and Board of Directors in earlier year. Further as explained by both the persons, (erstwhile MD&CEO and NEC) and also been recorded in minutes of the audit committee and board meetings, there will not be any financial impact on the Company of SEBI SCN (recorded by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 18, 2023). Also, the SCN which was issued by RBI to Erstwhile MD & CEO had not been shared with the auditors citing the same been received in his personal/individual capacity.

Later on, based on legal opinion taken by the management of the Company and as noted by the Board of Directors, 10.94 lakhs and 38.76 lakhs has been shown as recoverable from NEC and Erstwhile MD & CEO respectively as on March 31, 2024 and same is not in compliance to the provisions of section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. Subsequent to the year end, NEC has refunded 10.94 lakhs and as stated in the said note, in the opinion of the management, recoverable amount of 38.76 lakhs from erstwhile MD & CEO is pending for recovery. ii) As stated in Note No. 56 (A)(ii) of the Standalone Financial Statements, the Company is in the process of further strengthening its processes of internal control systems w.r.t. system driven interest/ penal interest charging as per approved rates, timely creation of security on the loans given to borrowers, timely invoking of corporate guarantee provided by the borrowers, updation of SOPs, etc. iii) As stated in note no. 56(A)(i)(a) of the Standalone Financial Statements, during the year, as noted in the meeting of Board of Directors held on December 29, 2023 and in the meeting of Independent Directors held on March 11, 2024 and duly confirmed in the meeting held on May 20, 2024 (a) there were corporate governance issues related with conducting few meetings with shorter notice and delay in signing and finalization of the few minutes of Audit Committee and Board Meeting (this is to be read with our comments under para no. (ix) below under the heading "Secretarial Auditors Report" under the Emphasis of Matters"), and (b) quality, quantity and timelines of flow of information between the Company and to the Board members was ineffective and inadequate to perform duties, and needs improvement for compliances of directions of the Board and various sub-committees respectively. Earlier also, on January 19, 2022, three the then independent directors of the Company had resigned mentioning lapses in corporate governance and compliances as stated in the said note (this is to be read with note no. 61 of the Standalone Financial Statements). The Company then had appointed an independent CA firm ("the Forensic auditor"), to undertake a forensic audit to address the same and also engaged a professional firm to independently review the issues stated in the forensic audit report with the managements responses submitted (including to assess financial implications and any indication towards suspected fraud) in forensic audit report (FAR). The said FAR with management response had been presented by the management to the Audit committee as well as Board and the Board has observed that forensic auditor did not identified any event having material impact on the financials of the Company and has also not identified any instance of fraud and/or diversion of funds by the Company. Further, two independent directors on December 2, 2022 had resigned mentioning certain matters which includes, the issues raised by the erstwhile independent directors of the Company as stated in their letters. In previous year, the issues raised by the above stated five independent directors were rebutted fully by the Company and board and submitted their reply with the stock exchanges and Reserve Bank of India in reference to the communication in this regard.

Impact for the matters stated in Basis for Qualified Opinion in para (i) to (iii) above presently is unascertainable.

10. We have drawn attention on the below stated matters under the "Emphasis of Matters" section of our Statutory Auditors Report on Standalone financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, dated May 30, 2024: (i) As stated in note no. 56 (A)(i)(b) of the Standalone Financial Statements, as directed by the RBI (letter dated June 16, 2023), the Board of the Company in its meeting held on June 20, 2023, have resolved that till the appointment of new MD&CEO in place of Dr. Pawan Singh (who has been advised to proceed on leave with immediate effect till his superannuation) is made, newly appointed Director (Finance) & CFO to take over the functions and responsibilities of the MD&CEO, with immediate effect. The term of Dr. Pawan Singh as MD&CEO completed with the close of business hours on October 2, 2023. The Company is in the process of appointing MD & CEO in compliance to Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(ii) As stated in note no. 56(A)(iii) of the Standalone Financial Statements, the Company has filed appeals against Adjudication Orders dated June 27, 2023 of ROC, for three Show Cause Notices (SCNs) issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana (ROC) for the matters stated in the said note and for remaining one SCN, the Company has filed an application for compounding, which are pending. The management believes that there will be no material financial impact on the state of affairs of the Company of this.

(iii) During the year, the Company has paid 4.40 lakhs to three independent directors (IDs) on account of their time cost ‘as Honorarium for taking part/ joining meetings for the required activities of (including personnel interview of short listed candidates at senior level) the company. Further, as at March 31, 2024, the company has debited the amount so paid as Honorarium and same is shown as receivables from said IDs. The said amount since has been refunded back by the IDs. As stated in the said note and in the opinion of the management the Company is in compliance with the provisions of section 197(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 [note no. 56(B)(ii) of the Standalone Financial Statements].

(iv) Pursuant to joining of Director Finance & CFO, from June 14, 2023 to October 2, 2023, the company was having 7 Directors out of which 3 directors were independent directors. As per the provisions of Regulation 17(1)(b) of SEBI LODR, the company should have half of its directors as independent directors. Subsequently, on then MD&CEO going on leave till superannuation as per RBI directives w.e.f. June 20, 2023, the functional Board was constituted of 6 directors. Also, the RBI vide its email dated June 28, 2023, had clarified that under no circumstances then MD & CEO shall visit the office or be involved in any operations related to the company, from the date of issue of its letter and then MD & CEO completed his term on October 2, 2023. Regarding the above composition, the same was mentioned in the quarterly Corporate Governance Report submitted to Stock Exchanges. The NSE Ltd. took note of the same as satisfactory vide its email dated August 3, 2023 [note no. 57 of the Standalone Financial Statements].

(v) In assessing the recoverability of loans and advances, the Company has considered internal and external sources of information (i.e. valuation report from external consultant/Resolution Professional for loan assets under IBC proceedings or otherwise, one time settlement (OTS) proposal, asset value as per latest available financials of the borrowers with appropriate haircut as per ECL policy, sustainable debt under resolution plan). The Company expects to recover the net carrying value of these assets, basis assessment of current facts and ECL methodology which factors in future economic conditions as well. However, the eventual recovery from these loans may be different from those estimated as on the date of approval of these financial statements. (Refer Note no. 58 of the Standalone Financial Statements).

(vi) As stated in note no. 59 of the Standalone Financial Statements, as on March 31, 2024, the Company has assessed its financial position, including expected realization of assets and payment of liabilities including borrowings, and believes that sufficient funds will be available to pay-off the liabilities through availability of High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA) and undrawn lines of credit to meet its financial obligations in atleast 12 months from the reporting date.

(vii) As stated in note no. 61 of the Standalone Financial Statements, the Company had received a communication from ROC on March 28, 2018, pursuant to complaints received from identified third parties, alleging mismanagement in the Companys operations. The Company had submitted a reply dated

April 13, 2018, after discussion with the audit committee, and denied all allegations and regarded them as frivolous attempt made by such identified third parties. As stated, on September 24, 2021, the Company had received another notice from ROC u/s 206(4) of the Companies Act, 2013, pursuant to its previous communication in 2017-18 and reference to complaints received by them in 2017-18, seeking further information on certain matters including details about erosion of investments made in associate companies and actions taken by the management including other details and details about NPA accounts. The Company responded to this notice on October 22, 2021.

Further, in respect of the above stated matter, subsequent to the year ended March 31, 2024, the Company has received Order dated May 10, 2024 under Section 206(4) of The Companies Act, 2013 from ROC, Delhi NCT & Haryana (ROC) (and its four directors and company secretary also addressed to), in accordance to which, the inquiry officer/ inspector has found out various discrepancies, objections, and prima facie contraventions of the various provisions of the Companies Act 2013 which needs further clarification to take the inquiry to a logical conclusion. In this regard, the ROC has asked for information/ comment/ explanation/documents and as informed by the management, the Company is in process of submitting the desired requirements of the ROC and the management believes that there will be no material financial impact of the above matters on the state of affairs of the Company on final conclusion of the above stated matter by the ROC.

(viii) In terms of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and rules, regulations, master-directions and guidelines made issued thereunder as are applicable to Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC-IFC), the Company is in process of Implementation of Internal Guidelines on Corporate Governance and Guidelines on Compensation of Key Managerial Personnel & Senior Management in NBFC, and Compliance policy.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above stated matters in para (i) to (viii)

Secretarial Auditors Report

(ix) The secretarial auditors of the Company in their report dated May 10, 2024, have reported that during the financial year ended March 31, 2024: (a) In terms of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and rules, regulations, master-directions and guidelines made issued thereunder as are applicable to Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC-IFC), as specifically applicable law to the Company, the Company is in the process of appointing CCO.

(b) As examined compliances with the applicable clauses of the Secretarial Standards, issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, during the period under review, the Company has complied with the provisions other than a couple of instances of delay in the finalisation of minutes of the Board and committee meetings.

11. Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 as produced for our examination and the information and explanations given to us, except for the effects/ possible effects of our observations stated in "Basis for Qualified Opinion" section above (as stated in para 9 above) and read with the matters described in the "Emphasis of Matter" section above (as stated in para 10 above) of our audit report dated May 30, 2024, we report that: i. The Company is engaged in the business of non-banking financial institution and has obtained a certificate of registration No. N-14.03116 dated March 23, 2007 from the RBI. ii. The Company is entitled to continue to hold such certificate of registration in terms of its asset/income pattern (Infrastructure lending/ income pattern) as on March 31, 2024. As per definition of "Infrastructure lending" mentioned in Master Direction – Reserve Bank of India (Non-Banking Financial Company – Scale Based Regulation) Directions, 2023, as amended for the purpose of asset/income pattern, the management of the Company has considered Investment in security receipts and Investment in Debentures (which are in lieu of loans given to certain borrowers in the past) and loans (net of provision for expected credit loss), while computing the figure of total loans to infrastructure sector. Accordingly, percentage of infrastructure lending to total assets comes to 75.15%. iii. The non-banking financial company is meeting the required net owned fund requirement as laid down in RBI/DoR/2023-24/106 Master Direction – Reserve Bank of India (Non-Banking Financial Company – Scale Based Regulation) Directions, 2023, as amended (hereinafter referred to as "NBFC-SBR Regulations"). The Master Direction - Non-Banking Financial Company - Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Company and Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 have since been repealed by NBFC-SBR Regulations. iv. The Board of Directors of the Company has passed a resolution on May 18, 2023 for non - acceptance of public deposits. Further, the Company has not accepted any public deposits during the year. v. The standalone financial statements have been prepared by Management in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended. Hence, the Company has followed the Indian Accounting Standards vis-a- vis prudential norms relating to income recognition, asset classification and provisioning for bad and doubtful debts as applicable to it in terms of the Master Direction.

The company has been following Board Approved methodology for computation of Impairment allowance towards provisioning for its loan assets and classification thereof. In view of regulatory compliance of Companies Act 2013 for adoption of a mechanism for preparation of financial statements, the company could not fully followed the prudential norms relating to income recognition, accounting standards, asset classification and provisioning (IRACP norms) for Bad and Doubtful debts in terms of the directions 2016.Nevertheless the company is complying with the directions of the RBI vide notification No. DOR.(NBFC).CC.PD.No.109/22.10.106/2019-20 dated 13th March 2020 with respect to adherence to difference in provisioning between IRACP norms and ECL methodology. vi. The Company is a NBFC Middle layer (NBFC-ML) as defined in NBFC-SBR Regulations. Accordingly: a) In our opinion, the capital Adequacy ratio as disclosed in the Return submitted to RBI in Form DNBS-03 has been correctly arrived on the basis of provisional/audited financial statements and such ratio is in compliance with minimum CRAR prescribed by RBI. b) As per information and explanation given to us, the annual statement of capital funds, risk assets/exposure and risk asset ratio (DNBS-03 return) as on 31st March 2024 has been filed by company within stipulated period on the basis of the provisional financials statements. vii. The Company is not classified as Micro Finance Institution as defined in NBFC-SBR Regulations, so said clause is not applicable to the Company. viii. In terms of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and rules, regulations, NBFC-SBR Regulations and guidelines made issued thereunder as are applicable to Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC-IFC), the Company is in process of Implementation of Internal Guidelines on Corporate Governance and Guidelines on Compensation of Key Managerial Personnel & Senior Management in NBFC, and Compliance policy

Restriction on Use

12. This report is addressed to Board of Directors and provided to the Management of the Company solely for the purpose of compliance with requirement of the Directions. It should not be used by any other person or for any other purpose. We shall not be liable to the Company or to any other concerned for any claims, liabilities or expenses relating to this assignment.

13. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this certificate is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.