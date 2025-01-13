Punjab Communications Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.05
12.05
12.05
12.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.78
6.59
22.36
35.08
Net Worth
28.83
18.64
34.41
47.13
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
28.83
18.64
34.41
47.13
Fixed Assets
3.71
3.89
4.12
4.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
6.99
6.99
6.99
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-29.76
-36.12
-36.19
-31.69
Inventories
17.36
16.37
18.59
18.2
Inventory Days
322.85
Sundry Debtors
10.72
10.22
10.43
18.24
Debtor Days
323.56
Other Current Assets
9.65
11.93
12.01
8.71
Sundry Creditors
-15.29
-14.18
-14.47
-15.54
Creditor Days
275.67
Other Current Liabilities
-52.2
-60.46
-62.75
-61.3
Cash
54.87
43.89
59.5
67.2
Total Assets
28.82
18.65
34.42
47.13
