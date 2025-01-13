iifl-logo-icon 1
Punjab Communications Ltd Balance Sheet

53.64
(1.98%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:22:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.05

12.05

12.05

12.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.78

6.59

22.36

35.08

Net Worth

28.83

18.64

34.41

47.13

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

28.83

18.64

34.41

47.13

Fixed Assets

3.71

3.89

4.12

4.63

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

6.99

6.99

6.99

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-29.76

-36.12

-36.19

-31.69

Inventories

17.36

16.37

18.59

18.2

Inventory Days

322.85

Sundry Debtors

10.72

10.22

10.43

18.24

Debtor Days

323.56

Other Current Assets

9.65

11.93

12.01

8.71

Sundry Creditors

-15.29

-14.18

-14.47

-15.54

Creditor Days

275.67

Other Current Liabilities

-52.2

-60.46

-62.75

-61.3

Cash

54.87

43.89

59.5

67.2

Total Assets

28.82

18.65

34.42

47.13

