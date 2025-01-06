iifl-logo-icon 1
Punjab Communications Ltd Cash Flow Statement

54.76
(-2.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Punjab Commun. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-11.9

-11.43

-4.84

-6.28

Depreciation

-0.35

-0.44

-0.6

-0.52

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-9.44

-3.22

1.87

0.72

Other operating items

Operating

-21.69

-15.09

-3.57

-6.09

Capital expenditure

-1.62

0.31

0.39

1.48

Free cash flow

-23.31

-14.78

-3.17

-4.6

Equity raised

93.2

119.18

131.72

143.22

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.39

-1.5

1.39

0.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

69.49

102.89

129.93

139.12

