Punjab Communications Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-11.9
-11.43
-4.84
-6.28
Depreciation
-0.35
-0.44
-0.6
-0.52
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-9.44
-3.22
1.87
0.72
Other operating items
Operating
-21.69
-15.09
-3.57
-6.09
Capital expenditure
-1.62
0.31
0.39
1.48
Free cash flow
-23.31
-14.78
-3.17
-4.6
Equity raised
93.2
119.18
131.72
143.22
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.39
-1.5
1.39
0.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
69.49
102.89
129.93
139.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.