SectorTelecomm Equipment & Infra Services
Open₹55.99
Prev. Close₹55.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.38
Day's High₹56.59
Day's Low₹53.1
52 Week's High₹77.4
52 Week's Low₹45.01
Book Value₹21.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)66.01
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.05
12.05
12.05
12.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.78
6.59
22.36
35.08
Net Worth
28.83
18.64
34.41
47.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
20.57
27.59
37.91
27.95
yoy growth (%)
-25.44
-27.2
35.6
38.68
Raw materials
-10.55
-15.24
-19.5
-13.86
As % of sales
51.29
55.22
51.45
49.58
Employee costs
-25.86
-26.95
-25.95
-23.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-11.9
-11.43
-4.84
-6.28
Depreciation
-0.35
-0.44
-0.6
-0.52
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-9.44
-3.22
1.87
0.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.44
-27.2
35.6
38.68
Op profit growth
0.52
53.84
-12.42
-22.68
EBIT growth
4.36
139.96
-24
-37.81
Net profit growth
4.13
136.16
-23.01
-39.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indus Towers Ltd
INDUSTOWER
343.8
|12.28
|92,651.93
|2,222.4
|0
|7,465.3
|105.67
Tejas Networks Ltd
TEJASNET
1,196
|44.93
|20,482.77
|266.18
|0
|2,654.04
|217.15
HFCL Ltd
HFCL
114.35
|43.15
|16,496.96
|74.88
|0.17
|1,011.57
|28.15
NELCO Ltd
NELCO
1,377.35
|207.75
|3,143.11
|1.32
|0.16
|50.38
|51.7
GTL Infrastructure Ltd
GTLINFRA
2.03
|0
|2,599.83
|-214.05
|0
|336.38
|-4.29
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
V P Chandan
Independent Director
Devinder Kumar Singla
Independent Director
Neelu Jain
Whole-time Director
Ramesh Goel
Senior Vice Chairman
Mohinder Pal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pratima Yadav
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Punjab Communications Ltd
Summary
Punjab Communications (PCL) was incorporated in July, 1981 by the Punjab State Electronics Development and Production Corporation Ltd (PSEDPCL) to manufacture direct-to-line multiplexing equipment. Later, the Company diversified into the production of pulse code modulated multiplexers, trans multiplexers, voice frequency telegraphs, rural automatic exchanges, digital VHF radios, etc. The major users of these products are the DoT, Railways, Defence, state police organisations, ONGC, VSNL, etc. The Company passed through a very good phase from 1981 to 1993, and came up with a public issue in October, 1994. Despite high premium, the issue was heavily oversubscribed. The Company achieved a record Turnover of Rs. 157 Cr. during the year 2001-2002, when its net worth was Rs.181 Cr. Thereafter the turnover of the Company was adversely affected due to industry wide shift from landline based narrowband communication to wireless and broadband. Realising this, it made attempts to broaden its customer and product base through tie-ups with foreign companies including Huawei Technologies of China for supply of DWDM equipment. Simultaneously, for improving bottom line, it went about developing its core markets of railways and power sector with own products. A year back, it has developed a new system for railways for communication between control office and way stations and executing projects along with MUX and SDH. The company empanelled OEMs of IP-MPLS for projects in railways and power s
Read More
The Punjab Communications Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹54.92 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Punjab Communications Ltd is ₹66.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Punjab Communications Ltd is 0 and 2.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Punjab Communications Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Punjab Communications Ltd is ₹45.01 and ₹77.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Punjab Communications Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.11%, 3 Years at 11.68%, 1 Year at 14.36%, 6 Month at -20.42%, 3 Month at -3.33% and 1 Month at -4.71%.
