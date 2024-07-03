Summary

Punjab Communications (PCL) was incorporated in July, 1981 by the Punjab State Electronics Development and Production Corporation Ltd (PSEDPCL) to manufacture direct-to-line multiplexing equipment. Later, the Company diversified into the production of pulse code modulated multiplexers, trans multiplexers, voice frequency telegraphs, rural automatic exchanges, digital VHF radios, etc. The major users of these products are the DoT, Railways, Defence, state police organisations, ONGC, VSNL, etc. The Company passed through a very good phase from 1981 to 1993, and came up with a public issue in October, 1994. Despite high premium, the issue was heavily oversubscribed. The Company achieved a record Turnover of Rs. 157 Cr. during the year 2001-2002, when its net worth was Rs.181 Cr. Thereafter the turnover of the Company was adversely affected due to industry wide shift from landline based narrowband communication to wireless and broadband. Realising this, it made attempts to broaden its customer and product base through tie-ups with foreign companies including Huawei Technologies of China for supply of DWDM equipment. Simultaneously, for improving bottom line, it went about developing its core markets of railways and power sector with own products. A year back, it has developed a new system for railways for communication between control office and way stations and executing projects along with MUX and SDH. The company empanelled OEMs of IP-MPLS for projects in railways and power s

