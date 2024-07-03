iifl-logo-icon 1
Punjab Communications Ltd Share Price

54.92
(-1.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:23:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open55.99
  • Day's High56.59
  • 52 Wk High77.4
  • Prev. Close55.99
  • Day's Low53.1
  • 52 Wk Low 45.01
  • Turnover (lac)1.38
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.66
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)66.01
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Punjab Communications Ltd KEY RATIOS

Punjab Communications Ltd Corporate Action

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Oct, 2024

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Punjab Communications Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Punjab Communications Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.28%

Non-Promoter- 4.80%

Institutions: 4.80%

Non-Institutions: 23.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Punjab Communications Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.05

12.05

12.05

12.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.78

6.59

22.36

35.08

Net Worth

28.83

18.64

34.41

47.13

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

20.57

27.59

37.91

27.95

yoy growth (%)

-25.44

-27.2

35.6

38.68

Raw materials

-10.55

-15.24

-19.5

-13.86

As % of sales

51.29

55.22

51.45

49.58

Employee costs

-25.86

-26.95

-25.95

-23.87

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-11.9

-11.43

-4.84

-6.28

Depreciation

-0.35

-0.44

-0.6

-0.52

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-9.44

-3.22

1.87

0.72

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.44

-27.2

35.6

38.68

Op profit growth

0.52

53.84

-12.42

-22.68

EBIT growth

4.36

139.96

-24

-37.81

Net profit growth

4.13

136.16

-23.01

-39.98

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Punjab Communications Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indus Towers Ltd

INDUSTOWER

343.8

12.2892,651.932,222.407,465.3105.67

Tejas Networks Ltd

TEJASNET

1,196

44.9320,482.77266.1802,654.04217.15

HFCL Ltd

HFCL

114.35

43.1516,496.9674.880.171,011.5728.15

NELCO Ltd

NELCO

1,377.35

207.753,143.111.320.1650.3851.7

GTL Infrastructure Ltd

GTLINFRA

2.03

02,599.83-214.050336.38-4.29

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Punjab Communications Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

V P Chandan

Independent Director

Devinder Kumar Singla

Independent Director

Neelu Jain

Whole-time Director

Ramesh Goel

Senior Vice Chairman

Mohinder Pal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pratima Yadav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Punjab Communications Ltd

Summary

Punjab Communications (PCL) was incorporated in July, 1981 by the Punjab State Electronics Development and Production Corporation Ltd (PSEDPCL) to manufacture direct-to-line multiplexing equipment. Later, the Company diversified into the production of pulse code modulated multiplexers, trans multiplexers, voice frequency telegraphs, rural automatic exchanges, digital VHF radios, etc. The major users of these products are the DoT, Railways, Defence, state police organisations, ONGC, VSNL, etc. The Company passed through a very good phase from 1981 to 1993, and came up with a public issue in October, 1994. Despite high premium, the issue was heavily oversubscribed. The Company achieved a record Turnover of Rs. 157 Cr. during the year 2001-2002, when its net worth was Rs.181 Cr. Thereafter the turnover of the Company was adversely affected due to industry wide shift from landline based narrowband communication to wireless and broadband. Realising this, it made attempts to broaden its customer and product base through tie-ups with foreign companies including Huawei Technologies of China for supply of DWDM equipment. Simultaneously, for improving bottom line, it went about developing its core markets of railways and power sector with own products. A year back, it has developed a new system for railways for communication between control office and way stations and executing projects along with MUX and SDH. The company empanelled OEMs of IP-MPLS for projects in railways and power s
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Punjab Communications Ltd share price today?

The Punjab Communications Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹54.92 today.

What is the Market Cap of Punjab Communications Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Punjab Communications Ltd is ₹66.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Punjab Communications Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Punjab Communications Ltd is 0 and 2.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Punjab Communications Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Punjab Communications Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Punjab Communications Ltd is ₹45.01 and ₹77.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Punjab Communications Ltd?

Punjab Communications Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.11%, 3 Years at 11.68%, 1 Year at 14.36%, 6 Month at -20.42%, 3 Month at -3.33% and 1 Month at -4.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Punjab Communications Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Punjab Communications Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.28 %
Institutions - 4.80 %
Public - 23.91 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

