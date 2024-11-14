iifl-logo-icon 1
Punjab Communications Ltd Board Meeting

Punjab Commun. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Jan 202510 Jan 2025
The Board in its meeting held today has appointed Sh. Manjeet Singh Dhillon as an Independent Director on Board of the company w.e.f. 11th January, 2025. Further, it is hereby informed that Dr. VP Chandan, Independent Director ceased to be Director w.e.f closing hours of 11th January, 2025 on account of completion of his second tenure.
Board Meeting3 Dec 202425 Oct 2024
PUNJAB COMMUNICATIONS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024 Quarterly Results(Cancelled) (As Per Bulletin Dated on: 12/11/2024) PUNJAB COMMUNICATIONS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2024) Please find enclosed herewith Unaudited Financial results for quarter ended 30.09.2024 along with statement of assets and liabilities and cash flow statement as required under Regulation 33. Please also find enclosed herewith Limited Review report as given by statutory auditors of the company Please find enclosed herewith Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 30.09.2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities at period ended 30.09.2024 and cash flow statement for half year ended 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.12.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202423 Jul 2024
PUNJAB COMMUNICATIONS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith unaudited financial results for quarter ended 30.06.24. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith unaudited financial results for quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202429 Apr 2024
PUNJAB COMMUNICATIONS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) please find enclosed audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 alongwith Statement of Asset and Liabilities ,Cash Flow Statement,Independent Audit Report and Declaration under Regulation 33(3)(d) Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform the stock exchange that the Board of Directors has decided not to proceed with the sale of building bearing no. C-134, Phase - 8, Industrial Area, Mohali, after discussing the matter at their meeting held today, May 28, 2024. In this regard, the company has already refunded the advance amount of RS.3.90 Crore along with interest amount as received from M/s Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) in the matter related to sale of C-134 building. This is for your information & records, please. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 read with Para A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform the stock exchange that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e 28th May, 2024 has appointed CS Pratima Yadav, Company Secretary of the Company, who was on maternity leave, as Compliance Officer in place of CS Dimple Bansal w.e.f. closing hours of 28th May, 2024. Accordingly, she is re-designated as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company. The Brief profile of Ms. Pratima Yadav, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer is given for your kind perusal. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202418 Jan 2024
PUNJAB COMMUNICATIONS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Provisional) Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Further in continuation to our earlier communication dated December 27 2023 regarding closure of Trading Window we wish to inform you that Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company shall remain closed till February 10 2024. This is for your information & records please. For considering & adopting of Quarterly Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 and Appointment of Managing Director Appointment of Managing Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

