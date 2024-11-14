Board Meeting 10 Jan 2025 10 Jan 2025

The Board in its meeting held today has appointed Sh. Manjeet Singh Dhillon as an Independent Director on Board of the company w.e.f. 11th January, 2025. Further, it is hereby informed that Dr. VP Chandan, Independent Director ceased to be Director w.e.f closing hours of 11th January, 2025 on account of completion of his second tenure.

Board Meeting 3 Dec 2024 25 Oct 2024

PUNJAB COMMUNICATIONS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024 Quarterly Results(Cancelled) (As Per Bulletin Dated on: 12/11/2024) PUNJAB COMMUNICATIONS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2024) Please find enclosed herewith Unaudited Financial results for quarter ended 30.09.2024 along with statement of assets and liabilities and cash flow statement as required under Regulation 33. Please also find enclosed herewith Limited Review report as given by statutory auditors of the company Please find enclosed herewith Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 30.09.2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities at period ended 30.09.2024 and cash flow statement for half year ended 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.12.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 23 Jul 2024

PUNJAB COMMUNICATIONS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith unaudited financial results for quarter ended 30.06.24. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith unaudited financial results for quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

PUNJAB COMMUNICATIONS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) please find enclosed audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 alongwith Statement of Asset and Liabilities ,Cash Flow Statement,Independent Audit Report and Declaration under Regulation 33(3)(d) Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform the stock exchange that the Board of Directors has decided not to proceed with the sale of building bearing no. C-134, Phase - 8, Industrial Area, Mohali, after discussing the matter at their meeting held today, May 28, 2024. In this regard, the company has already refunded the advance amount of RS.3.90 Crore along with interest amount as received from M/s Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) in the matter related to sale of C-134 building. This is for your information & records, please. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 read with Para A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform the stock exchange that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e 28th May, 2024 has appointed CS Pratima Yadav, Company Secretary of the Company, who was on maternity leave, as Compliance Officer in place of CS Dimple Bansal w.e.f. closing hours of 28th May, 2024. Accordingly, she is re-designated as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company. The Brief profile of Ms. Pratima Yadav, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer is given for your kind perusal. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 18 Jan 2024