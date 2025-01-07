Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
20.57
27.59
37.91
27.95
yoy growth (%)
-25.44
-27.2
35.6
38.68
Raw materials
-10.55
-15.24
-19.5
-13.86
As % of sales
51.29
55.22
51.45
49.58
Employee costs
-25.86
-26.95
-25.95
-23.87
As % of sales
125.71
97.65
68.44
85.38
Other costs
-4.16
-5.3
-5.39
-4.99
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.22
19.23
14.21
17.85
Operating profit
-20
-19.9
-12.93
-14.77
OPM
-97.23
-72.11
-34.11
-52.83
Depreciation
-0.35
-0.44
-0.6
-0.52
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.05
-0.09
-0.04
Other income
8.48
8.96
8.8
9.05
Profit before tax
-11.9
-11.43
-4.84
-6.28
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-11.9
-11.43
-4.84
-6.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-11.9
-11.43
-4.84
-6.28
yoy growth (%)
4.13
136.16
-23.01
-39.98
NPM
-57.84
-41.41
-12.76
-22.48
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.