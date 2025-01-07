iifl-logo-icon 1
Punjab Communications Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

56
(2.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

20.57

27.59

37.91

27.95

yoy growth (%)

-25.44

-27.2

35.6

38.68

Raw materials

-10.55

-15.24

-19.5

-13.86

As % of sales

51.29

55.22

51.45

49.58

Employee costs

-25.86

-26.95

-25.95

-23.87

As % of sales

125.71

97.65

68.44

85.38

Other costs

-4.16

-5.3

-5.39

-4.99

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.22

19.23

14.21

17.85

Operating profit

-20

-19.9

-12.93

-14.77

OPM

-97.23

-72.11

-34.11

-52.83

Depreciation

-0.35

-0.44

-0.6

-0.52

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.05

-0.09

-0.04

Other income

8.48

8.96

8.8

9.05

Profit before tax

-11.9

-11.43

-4.84

-6.28

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-11.9

-11.43

-4.84

-6.28

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-11.9

-11.43

-4.84

-6.28

yoy growth (%)

4.13

136.16

-23.01

-39.98

NPM

-57.84

-41.41

-12.76

-22.48

