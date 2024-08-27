To,

The Members,

Punjab Communications Limited

Revised Independent Auditors Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

This Revised Independent Auditors Report is being issued in supersession of our original Independent Auditors Report dated 28th May, 2024. The revised report is being issued due to inadvertent omission of our comments on the use of accounting software by the company having audit trail feature and its reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 which is applicable from 1st April, 2023. Further, we confirm that none of the figures have undergone any change in the standalone financial Statements of the Company as at 31st March 2024.

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of Punjab Communications Limited (“the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, and statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and Notes to the Standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its loss, total comprehensive income and changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our Report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of Ind AS Standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of Ind AS Standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Emphasis of Matters

We would like to draw the attention to the following matters:

1. Emphasis is being drawn on Note No. 3 and Note No. 41(a), During the year, U.P. CO-OPERATIVE SPINNING MILLS FEDERATION LTD., vide its letter No. 1143 SMF 2023-24 dated 20th October 2023, offered One Time Settlement (OTS) and sent the calculations to the company for amount payable by them till 31.03.2023, amounting Rs. 22,48,08,356/- (Rs. 7,00,00,000/- towards Principal amount and Rs. 15,48,08,356/- towards simple interest @ 9.5% per annum for the period 21.12.1999 to 31.03.2023. The offer was approved by the Competent Authority of the Company and required documents were submitted by the company to U.P. CO-OPERATIVE SPINNING MILLS FEDERATION LTD on 18th March 2024. Rs. 20,93,27,456/- (after deduction of TDS on interest amounting Rs. 1,54,80,900/- from the Gross settlement of Rs. 22,48,08,356/-) was received by the Company on 28th March 2024 in its Current Account maintained with State Bank of India. Accordingly, Investments have been stated at NIL during the financial year 2023-24 and interest amount of Rs. 15,48,08,356/- have been accounted for under Exceptional items - Income during the year. No interest has been recorded in the books of accounts for period 01-04-2023 to 28-03-2024 amounting to Rs. 65,77,322/-

2. As per the information and explanations given to us, the company has been selected for disinvestment by the Cabinet Committee on Disinvestment, Government of Punjab. During the FY 2019-20, the Directorate of Public Enterprises and Disinvestment, Government of Punjab had appointed M/s Resurgent India Limited, Gurgaon (Haryana) as Transaction Advisor for Puncom Disinvestment. During the financial year 2020-21, the Government of Punjab has closed the submission of “Expression of interest" (EOI) by eligible bidders on 1st February 2021. Further, as part of the disinvestment, the company was in the process of Due Diligence activity. For this purpose, DPED had approved the site visit from the period 21/06/2021 onwards till 12/07/2021 i.e. within a three-week period to carry out the due diligence. Accordingly, due diligence was conducted during the given period. As informed Subsequent to the site visit, certain queries were raised to Puncom, which were addressed. Thereafter, certain queries were raised with the Director, Industries, and Commerce which were replied to as informed. Further, during FY 2022-23, the services of Transaction Advisor, M/s Resurgent India Limited have been dispensed with by the Directorate of Public Enterprises and Disinvestment, Government of Punjab.

3. Receivable & payable are shown in the balance sheet which significantly consists of Trade receivable, and trade payables are subject to confirmation. (Refer to note no. 9 & 21 of notes to accounts of Standalone financial statements).

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for the safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, “implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statement that gives a true and fair view and is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern, and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operation or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The management and Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also,

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone financial statements that individually or in aggregate, make it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expecte3d to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and loss including other comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement, and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) In terms of GSR 463 dated 05th June 2015 issued by MCA, the provisions of section 164(2) of Companies Act, 2013 regarding the disqualifications of Directors do not apply to Government Company. Hence the same is not applicable.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, we report that section 197 does not apply to the Government companies.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its notes to Standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any foreseeable losses.

iii. The company is not required to transfer any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

vi. Since the Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, accordingly, commenting on whether dividend declared or paid is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

ANNEXURE-A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in Paragraphs under the heading "Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirements” of our report of even date

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of the audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant, and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and the situation of Property, Plant, and Equipment and Investment Property;

The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets;

(b) The company has a regular system of verification of Property, Plant, and Equipment at the end of each year, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the system, Property, Plant & Equipment were verified by the company and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

(c) As per our examination, the title deeds of all immovable properties of the company are held in the name of the company.

(d) The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant & Equipment, and Intangible Assets during the year;

(e) As per the information and explanations provided to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024, for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under.

ii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us:

(a) The company has a regular system of verification of the inventory at the end of the year and we are of the opinion that the coverage and procedure of such verification are appropriate having regard to the size of the company. Also, no material discrepancies were noticed in such verification.

iii. According to the information and explanations are given to us, during the year the company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, LLPs, or any other parties. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted any loans, given guarantees and securities, or made investments to the parties covered under the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits in pursuance of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under.

vi. The company was not required to maintain cost records as per the provisions of Section 148(1). Accordingly, this clause is not applicable.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, books and records as produced and examined by us in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees" State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, the duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. Further, we report that no undisputed amount payable with respect to such statutory dues was outstanding as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no outstanding statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, on account of disputes.

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of1961).

ix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations are given to us:

(a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender;

(c) The Company has not taken any term loans during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) During the year, the company has not taken any funds on a short-term basis. Accordingly, this clause is not applicable;

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary;

(f) The Company has not raised any loans on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable;

x. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us:

(a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of an initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.;

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly, or optionally), and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable;

xi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us:

(a) No fraud by or on the company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit;

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report;

(c) During the year, no whistleblower complaints have been received by the company.

xii. The company is a manufacturing company and not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, this clause does not apply to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the requisite details have been disclosed in the Standalone financial statement, etc., as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us:

(a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. In our opinion, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or with persons connected with him. Hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply to the Company.

xvi. In our opinion:

(a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) There is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016), and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The company has earned cash Profit during the current financial year 2023-24 amounting to Rs. 10.35 Crores (Including Interest income during the year, under OTS with U.P. CO-OPERaTivE SPINNING MILLS FEDERATION LTD amounting Rs.15.48 Crores) and incurred Cash losses in the preceding financial year 2022-23 amounting to Rs. 15.39 Crores.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditor of the company during the year.

xix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, and other information accompanying the Standalone financial statements we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not meet the criteria for the applicability of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

xxi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has a fully owned subsidiary company (Punjab Digital Industrial Systems Ltd.) which has been ordered to be wound up by the order of Honble Punjab and Haryana High Court vide order dated 20/02/2009, Due to which the financial statements of PDISL are not being prepared, so we are unable to give our opinion on the same.

"ANNEXURE-B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT :

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date).

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Punjab Communications Limited (“the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit the preparation of Standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with the authorizations of management and directors of the company; and.

(3) Provides reasonable assurance regarding the prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting, and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of Internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

For JAIN & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

(Regd No.:001361N)

Krishan Mangawa

Partner

Membership No.: 513236

Place: Chandigarh

Date: 27.08.2024

UDIN: 24513236BKAMYC1848