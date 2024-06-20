Purity Flex Pack Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
1.07
1.07
1.07
1.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.51
30.46
30.09
21.21
Net Worth
32.58
31.53
31.16
22.28
Minority Interest
Debt
20.94
21.36
10.39
13.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.5
3.29
2.98
3.19
Total Liabilities
57.02
56.18
44.53
38.99
Fixed Assets
42.79
44.67
31.32
29.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.96
0.95
0.85
0.59
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.04
0
0
Networking Capital
11.12
8.95
11.5
8.62
Inventories
14.95
16.99
13.13
9.16
Inventory Days
59.59
46.73
Sundry Debtors
12.79
15.09
9.61
10.42
Debtor Days
52.92
53.16
Other Current Assets
2.14
2.04
4.52
1.5
Sundry Creditors
-17.68
-24.22
-12.32
-10.52
Creditor Days
84.95
53.67
Other Current Liabilities
-1.08
-0.95
-3.44
-1.94
Cash
2.08
1.58
0.88
0.75
Total Assets
57.01
56.19
44.55
38.98
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.