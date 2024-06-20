iifl-logo-icon 1
Purity Flex Pack Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.14
(4.90%)
Jun 20, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Purity Flex Pack FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.61

4.22

4.48

6.9

Depreciation

-3.13

-2.42

-1.96

-1.54

Tax paid

-0.26

-1.7

-1.6

-2.28

Working capital

1.05

1.59

1.92

0.91

Other operating items

Operating

-1.73

1.68

2.83

3.97

Capital expenditure

18.97

6.32

9.75

2

Free cash flow

17.23

8

12.58

5.97

Equity raised

51.32

35.27

27.39

18.09

Investing

0.36

-0.11

0.32

0.37

Financing

9.54

1.46

6.07

-0.32

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

78.45

44.63

46.37

24.12

