Purity Flex Pack Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.61
4.22
4.48
6.9
Depreciation
-3.13
-2.42
-1.96
-1.54
Tax paid
-0.26
-1.7
-1.6
-2.28
Working capital
1.05
1.59
1.92
0.91
Other operating items
Operating
-1.73
1.68
2.83
3.97
Capital expenditure
18.97
6.32
9.75
2
Free cash flow
17.23
8
12.58
5.97
Equity raised
51.32
35.27
27.39
18.09
Investing
0.36
-0.11
0.32
0.37
Financing
9.54
1.46
6.07
-0.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
78.45
44.63
46.37
24.12
