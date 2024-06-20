iifl-logo-icon 1
Purity Flex Pack Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.14
(4.90%)
Jun 20, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

104.06

71.53

62.57

61.56

yoy growth (%)

45.46

14.33

1.63

20.17

Raw materials

-80.04

-49.11

-43.28

-38.19

As % of sales

76.92

68.66

69.17

62.04

Employee costs

-8.43

-5.74

-4.71

-3.38

As % of sales

8.1

8.03

7.53

5.49

Other costs

-10.67

-8.69

-7.31

-10.68

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.26

12.15

11.69

17.34

Operating profit

4.89

7.97

7.25

9.3

OPM

4.7

11.15

11.58

15.1

Depreciation

-3.13

-2.42

-1.96

-1.54

Interest expense

-1.35

-1.39

-0.9

-0.99

Other income

0.21

0.07

0.1

0.14

Profit before tax

0.61

4.22

4.48

6.9

Taxes

-0.26

-1.7

-1.6

-2.28

Tax rate

-43.56

-40.25

-35.8

-33.08

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.34

2.52

2.88

4.61

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.34

2.52

2.88

4.61

yoy growth (%)

-86.21

-12.36

-37.62

142.99

NPM

0.33

3.52

4.6

7.5

