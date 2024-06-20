Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
104.06
71.53
62.57
61.56
yoy growth (%)
45.46
14.33
1.63
20.17
Raw materials
-80.04
-49.11
-43.28
-38.19
As % of sales
76.92
68.66
69.17
62.04
Employee costs
-8.43
-5.74
-4.71
-3.38
As % of sales
8.1
8.03
7.53
5.49
Other costs
-10.67
-8.69
-7.31
-10.68
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.26
12.15
11.69
17.34
Operating profit
4.89
7.97
7.25
9.3
OPM
4.7
11.15
11.58
15.1
Depreciation
-3.13
-2.42
-1.96
-1.54
Interest expense
-1.35
-1.39
-0.9
-0.99
Other income
0.21
0.07
0.1
0.14
Profit before tax
0.61
4.22
4.48
6.9
Taxes
-0.26
-1.7
-1.6
-2.28
Tax rate
-43.56
-40.25
-35.8
-33.08
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.34
2.52
2.88
4.61
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.34
2.52
2.88
4.61
yoy growth (%)
-86.21
-12.36
-37.62
142.99
NPM
0.33
3.52
4.6
7.5
