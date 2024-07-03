SectorPackaging
Open₹2.14
Prev. Close₹2.04
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.14
Day's Low₹2.14
52 Week's High₹2.14
52 Week's Low₹2.14
Book Value₹313.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.23
P/E0.24
EPS8.74
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
1.07
1.07
1.07
1.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.51
30.46
30.09
21.21
Net Worth
32.58
31.53
31.16
22.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
104.06
71.53
62.57
61.56
yoy growth (%)
45.46
14.33
1.63
20.17
Raw materials
-80.04
-49.11
-43.28
-38.19
As % of sales
76.92
68.66
69.17
62.04
Employee costs
-8.43
-5.74
-4.71
-3.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.61
4.22
4.48
6.9
Depreciation
-3.13
-2.42
-1.96
-1.54
Tax paid
-0.26
-1.7
-1.6
-2.28
Working capital
1.05
1.59
1.92
0.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
45.46
14.33
1.63
20.17
Op profit growth
-38.62
10.01
-22.02
77.64
EBIT growth
-64.94
4.25
-31.73
102.51
Net profit growth
-86.21
-12.36
-37.62
142.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,309.35
|63.84
|11,884.12
|42.95
|0.84
|269.33
|74.46
EPL Ltd
EPL
227.3
|41.03
|7,236.75
|57.9
|1.01
|314.3
|29.75
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
2,333.65
|29.96
|5,421.63
|58.05
|0.43
|439.1
|851.65
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
796.75
|20.51
|5,154.76
|64.58
|0.75
|624.87
|280.47
Uflex Ltd
UFLEX
554.2
|24.86
|4,001.88
|61.37
|0.18
|1,618
|421.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CEO
Anil Patel
Director
Kokila Patel
Whole Time Director & CFO
Kunal Patel
Independent Director
Avant Ashit amin
Independent Director
Nirat Kothari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Matrikaa Sharma
Executive Director
Vaishali Amin
Addtnl Independent Director
Pratik Shah
Addtnl Independent Director
Forun Dinesh Lodaya
Addtnl Independent Director
Aalok Davda
Summary
Purity Flex Pack Limited was incorporated as a private limited company in March, 1988. It became a public limited company in November, 1989. It was promoted by Tapan T Patel and Associates. The Company is engaged in the field of manufacturing Flexible Packaging for various industries worldwide, situated in the State of Gujarat, India. It offer state-of-the-art infrastructure with highly efficient production facilities, which includes a selection of local and imported machines and excellent customer presence. It has technical collaboration with Lawson Mardon, UK.The Company came out with a public issue in Apr.90 to set up a project for the manufacture of 1300 tpa of multilayer barrier films by plastic lamination process at Baroda, Gujarat. Commercial production commenced in 1990.In 1991-92, the company expanded the installed capacity to 2600 tpa, to part-finance which, it came out with a rights issue. Its reputed clientele includes Godrej, Tata Soap, Brooke Bond Lipton, Polar Latex, etc.Company could achieve better contribution due to inputs on modernisation, mainly on printing as well as material handling facilities. Company still contiunes on strong productivity & technical input that gained higher share considerably in Speciality Product Area. Company also worked out with Supplier Base to effectively manage the raw material price & reducing inventory cost which has brought tighter control over the manufacturing expenses, which will result into further more market share to t
The Purity Flex Pack Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.14 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Purity Flex Pack Ltd is ₹0.23 Cr. as of 20 Jun ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Purity Flex Pack Ltd is 0.24 and 0.01 as of 20 Jun ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Purity Flex Pack Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Purity Flex Pack Ltd is ₹2.14 and ₹2.14 as of 20 Jun ‘24
Purity Flex Pack Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.88%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
