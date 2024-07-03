iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Purity Flex Pack Ltd Share Price

2.14
(4.90%)
Jun 20, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.14
  • Day's High2.14
  • 52 Wk High2.14
  • Prev. Close2.04
  • Day's Low2.14
  • 52 Wk Low 2.14
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0.24
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value313.36
  • EPS8.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.23
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Purity Flex Pack Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

2.14

Prev. Close

2.04

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.14

Day's Low

2.14

52 Week's High

2.14

52 Week's Low

2.14

Book Value

313.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.23

P/E

0.24

EPS

8.74

Divi. Yield

0

Purity Flex Pack Ltd Corporate Action

26 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2023

arrow

Purity Flex Pack Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Purity Flex Pack Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:14 PM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.45%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 49.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Purity Flex Pack Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

1.07

1.07

1.07

1.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.51

30.46

30.09

21.21

Net Worth

32.58

31.53

31.16

22.28

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

104.06

71.53

62.57

61.56

yoy growth (%)

45.46

14.33

1.63

20.17

Raw materials

-80.04

-49.11

-43.28

-38.19

As % of sales

76.92

68.66

69.17

62.04

Employee costs

-8.43

-5.74

-4.71

-3.38

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.61

4.22

4.48

6.9

Depreciation

-3.13

-2.42

-1.96

-1.54

Tax paid

-0.26

-1.7

-1.6

-2.28

Working capital

1.05

1.59

1.92

0.91

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

45.46

14.33

1.63

20.17

Op profit growth

-38.62

10.01

-22.02

77.64

EBIT growth

-64.94

4.25

-31.73

102.51

Net profit growth

-86.21

-12.36

-37.62

142.99

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Purity Flex Pack Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,309.35

63.8411,884.1242.950.84269.3374.46

EPL Ltd

EPL

227.3

41.037,236.7557.91.01314.329.75

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

2,333.65

29.965,421.6358.050.43439.1851.65

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

796.75

20.515,154.7664.580.75624.87280.47

Uflex Ltd

UFLEX

554.2

24.864,001.8861.370.181,618421.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Purity Flex Pack Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CEO

Anil Patel

Director

Kokila Patel

Whole Time Director & CFO

Kunal Patel

Independent Director

Avant Ashit amin

Independent Director

Nirat Kothari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Matrikaa Sharma

Executive Director

Vaishali Amin

Addtnl Independent Director

Pratik Shah

Addtnl Independent Director

Forun Dinesh Lodaya

Addtnl Independent Director

Aalok Davda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Purity Flex Pack Ltd

Summary

Purity Flex Pack Limited was incorporated as a private limited company in March, 1988. It became a public limited company in November, 1989. It was promoted by Tapan T Patel and Associates. The Company is engaged in the field of manufacturing Flexible Packaging for various industries worldwide, situated in the State of Gujarat, India. It offer state-of-the-art infrastructure with highly efficient production facilities, which includes a selection of local and imported machines and excellent customer presence. It has technical collaboration with Lawson Mardon, UK.The Company came out with a public issue in Apr.90 to set up a project for the manufacture of 1300 tpa of multilayer barrier films by plastic lamination process at Baroda, Gujarat. Commercial production commenced in 1990.In 1991-92, the company expanded the installed capacity to 2600 tpa, to part-finance which, it came out with a rights issue. Its reputed clientele includes Godrej, Tata Soap, Brooke Bond Lipton, Polar Latex, etc.Company could achieve better contribution due to inputs on modernisation, mainly on printing as well as material handling facilities. Company still contiunes on strong productivity & technical input that gained higher share considerably in Speciality Product Area. Company also worked out with Supplier Base to effectively manage the raw material price & reducing inventory cost which has brought tighter control over the manufacturing expenses, which will result into further more market share to t
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Purity Flex Pack Ltd share price today?

The Purity Flex Pack Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.14 today.

What is the Market Cap of Purity Flex Pack Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Purity Flex Pack Ltd is ₹0.23 Cr. as of 20 Jun ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Purity Flex Pack Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Purity Flex Pack Ltd is 0.24 and 0.01 as of 20 Jun ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Purity Flex Pack Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Purity Flex Pack Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Purity Flex Pack Ltd is ₹2.14 and ₹2.14 as of 20 Jun ‘24

What is the CAGR of Purity Flex Pack Ltd?

Purity Flex Pack Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.88%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Purity Flex Pack Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Purity Flex Pack Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.46 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 49.49 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Purity Flex Pack Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.