Summary

Purity Flex Pack Limited was incorporated as a private limited company in March, 1988. It became a public limited company in November, 1989. It was promoted by Tapan T Patel and Associates. The Company is engaged in the field of manufacturing Flexible Packaging for various industries worldwide, situated in the State of Gujarat, India. It offer state-of-the-art infrastructure with highly efficient production facilities, which includes a selection of local and imported machines and excellent customer presence. It has technical collaboration with Lawson Mardon, UK.The Company came out with a public issue in Apr.90 to set up a project for the manufacture of 1300 tpa of multilayer barrier films by plastic lamination process at Baroda, Gujarat. Commercial production commenced in 1990.In 1991-92, the company expanded the installed capacity to 2600 tpa, to part-finance which, it came out with a rights issue. Its reputed clientele includes Godrej, Tata Soap, Brooke Bond Lipton, Polar Latex, etc.Company could achieve better contribution due to inputs on modernisation, mainly on printing as well as material handling facilities. Company still contiunes on strong productivity & technical input that gained higher share considerably in Speciality Product Area. Company also worked out with Supplier Base to effectively manage the raw material price & reducing inventory cost which has brought tighter control over the manufacturing expenses, which will result into further more market share to t

Read More