Purity Flex Pack Ltd Management Discussions

Purity Flexpack Limited is engaged in the field of Flexible Packaging. Our vision is to be preferred supplier for flexible packaging to Customers across India and Overseas maximizing value for all stakeholders This Management Discussion & Analysis Report presents the key performance highlights of the year 2022-23 pertaining the Companys business. This review should be read in conjunction with the Integrated Report presented in the earlier sections of this Annual Report, the Companys financial statements, the schedules and notes thereto and the other information included elsewhere in this Annual Report. The Companys financial statements have been prepared accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS), complying with the requirements of the Companies Act 2013 and the guidelines issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Our ultimate objective is to meet Customer’s dynamic packaging needs and to achieve excellence in all concerned areas produce cost effective flexible packaging with highest quality & standards for our esteemed Customers.

Industry structure and developments

As one of the fastest growing segments of the packaging industry, flexible packaging combines the best qualities of Plastic, Film, Paper and Aluminum Foil to deliver a broad range of protective properties while employing a minimum of material. Flexible packaging provides convenience to the consumer while ensuring product safety. There are ongoing challenges, such as the lack of regulatory clarity across sectors and the growing need to meet stricter packaging norms that have been established with the entry of global retail companies. Additionally changing consumer values concerning sustainable packaging will demand innovation and a shift to more sustainable materials, which would necessitate investments in R&D and infrastructure.

The life cycle attributes of flexible packaging demonstrate many sustainable advantages. It starts with less waste in the first place, greatly reducing landfill discards. Innovation and technology have enabled flexible packaging manufacturers to use fewer natural resources in the creation of their packaging, and improvements in production processes have reduced water and energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions and volatile organic compounds. Even more, lighter-weight flexible packaging results in less transportation related energy and fossil fuel consumption, and environmental pollution. With its versatility, custom qualities, efficiency in conserving resources, and sustainability, flexible packaging is considered most advantageous. As per the Flexible Packaging Market Overview Global, various major players serving consumables and packaging materials to the Inks, Coatings, Adhesives and Machinery sectors have announced price hikes due to raw material inflation as well as cost pressures from packaging, freight, and energy. Outlook

The companies are expected to ramp up output amid a strengthening demand scenario which is expected to support manufacturing growth in the near term. Performance of the mining sector is expected to pick up with the resumption of mining activities that were impacted by extended monsoons. Thus, we could expect industrial output to gather momentum in the coming months. However, it would continue to be subdued with the waning of base-effect. Given the uncertainties associated with the scale of economic recovery, the RBI is expected to maintain its focus on growth and continue with the accommodative monetary policy stance, even as it moves towards gradual normalization of support. However, there are certain risks associated with the emergence of the Omicron Variant and renewed surge in COVID-19 infections across countries, globally. To add to this, there are headwinds from elevated global commodity prices, potential volatility in global financial markets with faster normalization of monetary policy in advanced economies and prolonged global supply bottlenecks.

Risks & Concerns

The purpose of risk management is to identify potential events that may affect achievement of organisational strategy, business objectives and management of associated risks within the Companys risk appetite. The Board periodically assesses all facets of risks in the Companys operating landscape. The key risks and opportunities arise from our ability to manage prices effectively in the presence of aggressive competition, increased raw material pricing, our capability to meet customer demand for technology and digital solutions, and our ability to benefit from the Group in terms of sales and sourcing. To manage threats and tap into opportunities, we execute involve cross-functional and cross-segment collaboration and active dialogue with the customers to develop ways to increase value and understand our competitive position.

Internal Control Systems

The Company has a proper and adequate Internal Financial Control System, to ensure that all its assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition. The Control System enables the management to focus on growth and achieve excellence in all aspects of operations. The Company has an internal audit system, which carries out independent periodic reviews. The prime objective of such audit is to evaluate the functioning and quality of internal controls and provide assurance of its adequacy and effectiveness. The scope of internal audit covers a wide variety of operational and financial matters and includes a follow-up review of corrective actions agreed for implementation. During the year under review, no material or serious observation has been received from the Statutory Auditors and the Internal Auditors of the Company on the inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls. Further, One of the most important aspects in business growth is customer retention. Maintaining brand loyalty and reputation through a strong cyber security position is paramount for customers today. Our strong policies on data privacy and cyber security ensures protection against internal and external threats.

Financial performance with respect to operational performance The summarized financial results are given hereunder: Highlights of results:

(Rs. in lakhs)

Particulars 2022-23 2021-22 Total Income 11568.37 10427.33 Profit Before Financial Cost, Depreciation & Tax 707.94 515.16 Interest and Finance expenses 220.98 139.81 Depreciation and Amortization expenses 366.70 313.70 Profit Before Tax 120.26 61.65 Profit For The Year 96.66 34.77

Total Income

Sales/ Income from operation increase by 10.95% from Rs. 10427.33 Lakhs in 2022 to Rs. 11568.37 Lakhs in 2023.

Interest and Finance charges

The financial expenses has increased to Rs. 220.98 Lakhs in 2023 from Rs. 139.81 Lakhs in 2022.

Depreciation and amortization expenses

The depreciation charged to revenue has increased to Rs. 366.70 Lakhs in 2023 as against Rs.313.70 in 2022.

Profit Before Tax

Your Company has made a profit of Rs.120.26 Lakhs for the year 2022-23 as against the previous year’s Profit Before Tax of Rs. 61.65 Lakhs.

Profit After Tax

The Companys profit during the year under review is Rs. 96.66 lakhs as against the last year Rs.34.77 lakhs which shows almost three times growth as compared to previous year. As always, your Company looks forward to do well in the year ahead and is optimistic of its abilities to address the set of opportunities and challenges that the coming year will present.

Opportunities and Threats

The Company is in the business of manufacturing of customized packaging materials. That flexible packaging is one of the rapidly growing segments of the packaging industry. It requires lower energy of producing product, offers convenience to the consumers as it is light-weight, easy to open, carry and store. Additionally, cost of production can be reduced by producing customizes products. One of the important factors driving the growth of flexible packaging market is the growing inclination of consumers towards convenience products. As per recent research, there is heavier consumer demand for more biodegradable products means more potential interest from manufacturers who choose to come into compliance with their customer requirements. The government is promoting the use of biodegradable packaging, thus there is always a threat in the market to obstruct the plastic packaging.

Key Financial Ratios

In accordance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, the Company is required to give details of significant changes (change of 25% or more as compared to the immediately previous financial year) in key sector-specific financial ratios. The same has been mentioned under the table given below:

Particulars 2022-23 2021-22 Debt Equity Ratio (times) 0.31 0.44 Net Capital Turnover Ratio (times) 59.97 23.70 Operating Profit Margin 6.14% 4.92% Net Profit Margin 0.84% 0.33% Return on net worth 2.98% 0.58%

Environment, Occupational Health & Safety

Your Company is committed to conducting its operations with utmost concern towards the environment and ensuring a safe and healthy workplace for all employees. The collective endeavor of the Companys employees at all levels is directed towards sustaining and continuously improving standards of environment management, and occupational health & safety in an endeavor to meet and exceed international benchmarks.

Developments in Human Resources /Industrial Relations

The Company continues to lay emphasis on qualitative growth of its human resources by providing congenial and constructive work environment, in consonance with its strong belief that the real strength of its organization lies in its employees. In addition to this, formal training through external & internal faculty is also conducted from time to time in acquiring domain knowledge and imbibing the corporate quality culture. None of the Senior Management Personnel have any material, financial and/or commercial transaction, where they have personal interest that may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

Capital Investment

The Company has already installed Printing Machine in the last year to achieve the targets set of the Company which has resulted into increase in turnover of the Company.

Cautionary Statement

The statements in the "Management Discussion and Analysis Report" section describes the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations and predictions, which may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable laws and regulations. The annual results can differ materially from those expressed or implied, depending upon the economic and climatic conditions, Government policies and other incidental factors.

