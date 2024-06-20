Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,309.35
|63.84
|11,884.12
|42.95
|0.84
|269.33
|74.46
EPL Ltd
EPL
227.3
|41.03
|7,236.75
|57.9
|1.01
|314.3
|29.75
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
2,333.65
|29.96
|5,421.63
|58.05
|0.43
|439.1
|851.65
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
796.75
|20.51
|5,154.76
|64.58
|0.75
|624.87
|280.47
Uflex Ltd
UFLEX
554.2
|24.86
|4,001.88
|61.37
|0.18
|1,618
|421.49
No Record Found
