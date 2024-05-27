Board Meeting 27 May 2024 14 May 2024

PURITY FLEX PACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 together with the Auditors Report thereon by the Statutory Auditors of the Company and any other matter with the permission of chair. Enclosed the outcome of BM dated 27th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024

PURITY FLEX PACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. outcome of board meeting dated 13th Feb 2024 enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Nov 2023 26 Oct 2023

PURITY FLEX PACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 4th November 2023 at 11.00 a.m. at Vanseti Nr. Baska Halol GJ 389 350 to consider approve and take on record inert alia Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2023 and any other matter with the permission of chair. Pursuant to the provisions of the Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 4th November, 2023 have inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2023. Copy of the Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors of the Company - M/s. Shah Mehta and Bakshi, Chartered Accountants, is enclosed herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 12.15 p.m. This is for your kind information and records. Approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.11.2023) Newspaper publication copy of UFR 30.09.2023 enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2023)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2023 4 Aug 2023

PURITY FLEX PACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2023 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2023 and any other matter with the permission of chair. Pursuant to the provisions of the Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 10th August, 2023 have inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2023. Copy of the Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors of the Company - M/s. Shah Mehta and Bakshi, Chartered Accountants, is enclosed herewith. approved UFR 30.06.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.08.2023)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2023 20 Jul 2023