Purity Flex Pack Ltd Summary

Purity Flex Pack Limited was incorporated as a private limited company in March, 1988. It became a public limited company in November, 1989. It was promoted by Tapan T Patel and Associates. The Company is engaged in the field of manufacturing Flexible Packaging for various industries worldwide, situated in the State of Gujarat, India. It offer state-of-the-art infrastructure with highly efficient production facilities, which includes a selection of local and imported machines and excellent customer presence. It has technical collaboration with Lawson Mardon, UK.The Company came out with a public issue in Apr.90 to set up a project for the manufacture of 1300 tpa of multilayer barrier films by plastic lamination process at Baroda, Gujarat. Commercial production commenced in 1990.In 1991-92, the company expanded the installed capacity to 2600 tpa, to part-finance which, it came out with a rights issue. Its reputed clientele includes Godrej, Tata Soap, Brooke Bond Lipton, Polar Latex, etc.Company could achieve better contribution due to inputs on modernisation, mainly on printing as well as material handling facilities. Company still contiunes on strong productivity & technical input that gained higher share considerably in Speciality Product Area. Company also worked out with Supplier Base to effectively manage the raw material price & reducing inventory cost which has brought tighter control over the manufacturing expenses, which will result into further more market share to the segment.During the year 1999-2000, the company has tied up an arrangement with TATRAPACK, a multinational company for securing its order for packaging for all its domestic requirement.By laminating several films together, each with different, specific performance attributes, the Company is able to engineer lightweight flexible packaging lamination with barrier, protection, and sealing characteristics on par with much bulkier rigid packaging. Adhesive laminates can be made by dry bonding, wet bonding, UV/EB curing and by hot melt adhesion processes. Paper based laminates are composed of multiple layers of flexible materials, such as films, foils, and papers, combined to create a sturdy yet flexible packaging structure. They are extensively used in various industries to package a wide range of products, including food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care items, and more. The extrusion lamination process can be repeated until the final flexible packaging structure is complete, or it can be combined with adhesive lamination to create the final flexible packaging lamination. Lidding films for rigid containers helps keep food fresh along with several other benefits & features. The Company rollstock is used on nearly every type of horizontal form/fill/seal (HFFS) and vertical form/fill/seal (VFFS) machinery because it performs consistently on packaging lines without constant adjustments or high scrap rates.