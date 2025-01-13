PVV Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.48
17.37
12.86
7.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.9
7.12
7.1
5.5
Net Worth
51.38
24.49
19.96
13.22
Minority Interest
Debt
2.75
0
0.67
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Total Liabilities
54.16
24.52
20.66
13.25
Fixed Assets
21.17
13.42
9.98
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
32.87
11.06
10.65
13.24
Inventories
3.06
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
19.03
0
7.7
11.88
Debtor Days
2,022.38
Other Current Assets
26.94
36.34
3.31
1.41
Sundry Creditors
-15.09
-24.86
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.07
-0.41
-0.36
-0.05
Cash
0.12
0.05
0.03
0
Total Assets
54.16
24.53
20.66
13.24
