iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PVV Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

6.01
(-1.31%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:26:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR PVV Infra Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.48

17.37

12.86

7.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.9

7.12

7.1

5.5

Net Worth

51.38

24.49

19.96

13.22

Minority Interest

Debt

2.75

0

0.67

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

Total Liabilities

54.16

24.52

20.66

13.25

Fixed Assets

21.17

13.42

9.98

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

32.87

11.06

10.65

13.24

Inventories

3.06

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

19.03

0

7.7

11.88

Debtor Days

2,022.38

Other Current Assets

26.94

36.34

3.31

1.41

Sundry Creditors

-15.09

-24.86

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.07

-0.41

-0.36

-0.05

Cash

0.12

0.05

0.03

0

Total Assets

54.16

24.53

20.66

13.24

PVV Infra Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR PVV Infra Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.