PVV Infra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.84
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.15

0.15

0.03

0.1

Depreciation

0

0

-0.21

-0.21

Tax paid

0

-0.04

-0.01

-0.03

Working capital

1.15

7.85

2.68

0.23

Other operating items

Operating

2.29

7.95

2.49

0.09

Capital expenditure

0

-1.06

0

0

Free cash flow

2.29

6.89

2.49

0.09

Equity raised

10.51

5.92

-1.98

-2.16

Investing

0

-2.57

0

0

Financing

0

2.3

2.59

-0.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

12.81

12.54

3.09

-2.13

