PVV Infra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.15
0.15
0.03
0.1
Depreciation
0
0
-0.21
-0.21
Tax paid
0
-0.04
-0.01
-0.03
Working capital
1.15
7.85
2.68
0.23
Other operating items
Operating
2.29
7.95
2.49
0.09
Capital expenditure
0
-1.06
0
0
Free cash flow
2.29
6.89
2.49
0.09
Equity raised
10.51
5.92
-1.98
-2.16
Investing
0
-2.57
0
0
Financing
0
2.3
2.59
-0.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
12.81
12.54
3.09
-2.13
No Record Found
