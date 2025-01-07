iifl-logo-icon 1
PVV Infra Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.5
(-4.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR PVV Infra Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.14

38.45

33.83

50.42

yoy growth (%)

-94.42

13.65

-32.89

3.43

Raw materials

0

-11.32

0.42

0

As % of sales

0

29.45

1.25

0

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.2

-0.11

-0.14

As % of sales

3.75

0.53

0.33

0.29

Other costs

-0.91

-26.75

-33.81

-49.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

42.47

69.58

99.93

98.88

Operating profit

1.15

0.16

0.33

0.41

OPM

53.76

0.42

0.98

0.82

Depreciation

0

0

-0.21

-0.21

Interest expense

0

0

-0.08

-0.09

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

1.15

0.15

0.03

0.1

Taxes

0

-0.04

-0.01

-0.03

Tax rate

0

-30.9

-30.89

-30.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.15

0.1

0.02

0.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.15

0.1

0.02

0.07

yoy growth (%)

970.14

312.59

-65.67

-70.97

NPM

53.64

0.27

0.07

0.15

