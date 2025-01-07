Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.14
38.45
33.83
50.42
yoy growth (%)
-94.42
13.65
-32.89
3.43
Raw materials
0
-11.32
0.42
0
As % of sales
0
29.45
1.25
0
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.2
-0.11
-0.14
As % of sales
3.75
0.53
0.33
0.29
Other costs
-0.91
-26.75
-33.81
-49.85
As % of sales (Other Cost)
42.47
69.58
99.93
98.88
Operating profit
1.15
0.16
0.33
0.41
OPM
53.76
0.42
0.98
0.82
Depreciation
0
0
-0.21
-0.21
Interest expense
0
0
-0.08
-0.09
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
1.15
0.15
0.03
0.1
Taxes
0
-0.04
-0.01
-0.03
Tax rate
0
-30.9
-30.89
-30.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.15
0.1
0.02
0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.15
0.1
0.02
0.07
yoy growth (%)
970.14
312.59
-65.67
-70.97
NPM
53.64
0.27
0.07
0.15
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.