PVV Infra Ltd Share Price

6.84
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.2
  • Day's High7.2
  • 52 Wk High17.92
  • Prev. Close7.2
  • Day's Low6.84
  • 52 Wk Low 4.78
  • Turnover (lac)20.51
  • P/E5.45
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.02
  • EPS1.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)39.37
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

PVV Infra Ltd KEY RATIOS

PVV Infra Ltd Corporate Action

23 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Jul, 2024

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

PVV Infra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

View More

View More

PVV Infra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.53%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 74.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

PVV Infra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.48

17.37

12.86

7.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.9

7.12

7.1

5.5

Net Worth

51.38

24.49

19.96

13.22

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.14

38.45

33.83

50.42

yoy growth (%)

-94.42

13.65

-32.89

3.43

Raw materials

0

-11.32

0.42

0

As % of sales

0

29.45

1.25

0

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.2

-0.11

-0.14

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.15

0.15

0.03

0.1

Depreciation

0

0

-0.21

-0.21

Tax paid

0

-0.04

-0.01

-0.03

Working capital

1.15

7.85

2.68

0.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-94.42

13.65

-32.89

3.43

Op profit growth

612.22

-51.32

-20

-13.45

EBIT growth

622.46

30.09

-39.4

-52.46

Net profit growth

970.14

312.59

-65.67

-70.97

PVV Infra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT PVV Infra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Terala Ravinder

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akhilesh Kumar

Whole-time Director

Tirumala Rao Kunderu

Independent Director

Sabbana Nagamani

Independent Director

Hebbagilumane Nagaraj

Independent Director

Venkata Srinivasa Murthy Gosala

Additional Director

JAGTAP SUNIL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by PVV Infra Ltd

Summary

PVV Infra Limited (Formerly known as Thirtankar Infra Limited) was incorporated on 7 July, 1995 in providing specialized training in Software such as Oracle, Java and ERP training. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company in February 2000 in setting up a Software Development Center and to start E-commerce related activities.The Company was promoted by 3 IT professionals, Mr. D. Sreedhar Reddy, Ms R. Shanti Reddy, Ms. D. Sireesha Reddy. Subsequently the Company was taken over by Mr. Kanyadara Prakash, Mr. Shukur Mohammed, Mr. Ravichandra Bobba, Mr B Sambasiva Rao and Mr. I. Venkateswarlu who have expertise and skills in marketing and implemetation of IT related products and services.The Company has entered into an agreement with Saroh Infotech Limited for diverting a part of its business to the Company.The Company is currently working on several projects for offshore development for the various customers in USA - Projects and Consultancy on Web-Based Technology Platforms.The Company has bagged orders from Datapros INS, Delaware, USA for development of web based product for USD 45,000, from Kraftware Technologies Inc. , Omaha, Nebraska for development of E-commerce site for USD 34,000 and from Saroh Infotech Ltd. Hyderabad for design and development of Software for Rs. 32.50 lakhs.
Company FAQs

What is the PVV Infra Ltd share price today?

The PVV Infra Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.84 today.

What is the Market Cap of PVV Infra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PVV Infra Ltd is ₹39.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of PVV Infra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of PVV Infra Ltd is 5.45 and 0.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of PVV Infra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PVV Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PVV Infra Ltd is ₹4.78 and ₹17.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of PVV Infra Ltd?

PVV Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.69%, 3 Years at -9.61%, 1 Year at -21.74%, 6 Month at -29.41%, 3 Month at -2.17% and 1 Month at 26.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of PVV Infra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of PVV Infra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.54 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 74.43 %

