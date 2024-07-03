Summary

PVV Infra Limited (Formerly known as Thirtankar Infra Limited) was incorporated on 7 July, 1995 in providing specialized training in Software such as Oracle, Java and ERP training. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company in February 2000 in setting up a Software Development Center and to start E-commerce related activities.The Company was promoted by 3 IT professionals, Mr. D. Sreedhar Reddy, Ms R. Shanti Reddy, Ms. D. Sireesha Reddy. Subsequently the Company was taken over by Mr. Kanyadara Prakash, Mr. Shukur Mohammed, Mr. Ravichandra Bobba, Mr B Sambasiva Rao and Mr. I. Venkateswarlu who have expertise and skills in marketing and implemetation of IT related products and services.The Company has entered into an agreement with Saroh Infotech Limited for diverting a part of its business to the Company.The Company is currently working on several projects for offshore development for the various customers in USA - Projects and Consultancy on Web-Based Technology Platforms.The Company has bagged orders from Datapros INS, Delaware, USA for development of web based product for USD 45,000, from Kraftware Technologies Inc. , Omaha, Nebraska for development of E-commerce site for USD 34,000 and from Saroh Infotech Ltd. Hyderabad for design and development of Software for Rs. 32.50 lakhs.

