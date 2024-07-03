SectorRealty
Open₹7.2
Prev. Close₹7.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.51
Day's High₹7.2
Day's Low₹6.84
52 Week's High₹17.92
52 Week's Low₹4.78
Book Value₹10.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)39.37
P/E5.45
EPS1.32
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.48
17.37
12.86
7.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.9
7.12
7.1
5.5
Net Worth
51.38
24.49
19.96
13.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.14
38.45
33.83
50.42
yoy growth (%)
-94.42
13.65
-32.89
3.43
Raw materials
0
-11.32
0.42
0
As % of sales
0
29.45
1.25
0
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.2
-0.11
-0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.15
0.15
0.03
0.1
Depreciation
0
0
-0.21
-0.21
Tax paid
0
-0.04
-0.01
-0.03
Working capital
1.15
7.85
2.68
0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-94.42
13.65
-32.89
3.43
Op profit growth
612.22
-51.32
-20
-13.45
EBIT growth
622.46
30.09
-39.4
-52.46
Net profit growth
970.14
312.59
-65.67
-70.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Terala Ravinder
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akhilesh Kumar
Whole-time Director
Tirumala Rao Kunderu
Independent Director
Sabbana Nagamani
Independent Director
Hebbagilumane Nagaraj
Independent Director
Venkata Srinivasa Murthy Gosala
Additional Director
JAGTAP SUNIL
Summary
PVV Infra Limited (Formerly known as Thirtankar Infra Limited) was incorporated on 7 July, 1995 in providing specialized training in Software such as Oracle, Java and ERP training. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company in February 2000 in setting up a Software Development Center and to start E-commerce related activities.The Company was promoted by 3 IT professionals, Mr. D. Sreedhar Reddy, Ms R. Shanti Reddy, Ms. D. Sireesha Reddy. Subsequently the Company was taken over by Mr. Kanyadara Prakash, Mr. Shukur Mohammed, Mr. Ravichandra Bobba, Mr B Sambasiva Rao and Mr. I. Venkateswarlu who have expertise and skills in marketing and implemetation of IT related products and services.The Company has entered into an agreement with Saroh Infotech Limited for diverting a part of its business to the Company.The Company is currently working on several projects for offshore development for the various customers in USA - Projects and Consultancy on Web-Based Technology Platforms.The Company has bagged orders from Datapros INS, Delaware, USA for development of web based product for USD 45,000, from Kraftware Technologies Inc. , Omaha, Nebraska for development of E-commerce site for USD 34,000 and from Saroh Infotech Ltd. Hyderabad for design and development of Software for Rs. 32.50 lakhs.
The PVV Infra Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.84 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PVV Infra Ltd is ₹39.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of PVV Infra Ltd is 5.45 and 0.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PVV Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PVV Infra Ltd is ₹4.78 and ₹17.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
PVV Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.69%, 3 Years at -9.61%, 1 Year at -21.74%, 6 Month at -29.41%, 3 Month at -2.17% and 1 Month at 26.09%.
