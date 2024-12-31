iifl-logo-icon 1
PVV Infra Ltd Board Meeting

6.13
(0.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:50:00 PM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting31 Dec 202423 Dec 2024
PVV Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Right issue Board meeting outcome (As per BSE Announcement dated on 31/12/2024)
Board Meeting11 Oct 20244 Oct 2024
PVV Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited results as on 30.09.2024 Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.10.2024)
Board Meeting21 Aug 202416 Aug 2024
PVV Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of Bonus shares Allotment Of Bonus Shares Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following business item: 1. Allotment of Bonus Shares: Pursuant to receipt of approval of shareholders of the company through Annual General meeting held on August, 02, 2024 and after receipt of in-principle approval from BSE Limited (BSE) vide letter no. LOD/Bonus/BNIP/DA/697/2024-25 dated August 07, 2024 respectively, the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today has made allotment of 2,87,77,083 fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each in the ratio 1:1 One Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for every One Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each held by the shareholders of the Company as on the record date (August 20, 2024), in accordance with SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 and applicable rules. 2. Took note of resignation of Mr. Venkata Srinivasa Murthy Gosala as Director of the Company effective 21st August 2024. Allotment Of Bonus Shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.08.2024) revised board meeting outcome with Resignation attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
PVV Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approving The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024. Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting8 Jul 202426 Jun 2024
PVV Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AGM Bonus issue Stock Split and increase in Authorised share capital Bonus issue, increase in Authorised share capital and AGM notice (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.07.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jun 202410 Jun 2024
PVV Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of Bonus shares Board Meeting Outcome for Allotment Of Bonus Shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.06.2024)
Board Meeting21 Jun 202418 Jun 2024
PVV Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve conversion of warrants into equity Board Meeting Outcome for Allotment Of Equity Shares On Conversion Of Convertible Equity Shares Warrants (AS Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/06/2024)
Board Meeting29 Apr 202422 Apr 2024
PVV Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Bonus issue Split of Shares and Increase in Authorised share capital Bonus Issue Bonus issue in the ratio of 1 for 5 has been approved by board Bonus issue in the ratio of 1 for 5 has been approved by board (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)
Board Meeting20 Apr 202413 Apr 2024
PVV Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board meeting to be held on April 20 2024 to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial results for Quarter And year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.04.2024) Audited results for quarter and Year ended March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
PVV Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31 2023. Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 December Quarter 2023 results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

