Board Meeting Outcome Approved to hold the 29th annual general meeting of the Company on Friday, 2nd August, 2024 at 09:30 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). The notice for the AGM along with the Directors Report and Corporate Governance Report, Book closures dates and the related matters concerning the AGM were approved by the Board of Directors. AGM Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)