Dear Members

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting before you the 29th Board Report on the Company’s business and operations, together with the audited standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Financial performance

The financial highlights (standalone) of the Company’s operations are as follows:

(Rs. in Crore)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Total Income 89.05 37.63 Total Expenditure 85.42 37.60 Profit before Tax 3.64 0.02 Total Tax expenses 0.55 0.00 Profit after Tax 3.09 0.02 EPS (in Rs) 1.34 0.03

Performance

The total revenue of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 was Rs. 89.05 Crores as compared to the previous year’s total revenue of Rs. 37.63 Crores. During FY 2023-2024, the Company has a net profit of Rs 3.09 Crores as against the previous year’s net profit of Rs. 0.02 Crores.

Change in the nature of business

There was no change in nature of the business of the Company during the financial year ended on March 31, 2024.

Secretarial Standards

Your Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively. During the year under review, your Company has complied with the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Share Capital

During the F.Y. 2023-24, there is no change in the authorised share capital of the Company as Rs 27,00,00,000 (Rupees Twenty seven crores only) divided into 2,70,00,000 (Two Crore and seventy lakhs) equity shares of Rs 10/- each.

Subsequent to the end of the financial year, the authorised share capital was increased from Rs 27,00,00,000/- (Rupees twenty seven crore only) to Rs 30,00,00,000/-. (Rupees thirty crore only).

The paid up equity share capital of the Company as on March 31 2024 was Rs. 22,98,18,010 divided into 2,29,81,801 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

The paid up share capital as on the date of this report is Rs 28,77,70,830/-.

Transfer to reserves

During the year under review, no amount was transferred to reserves.

Dividend

Your Board of Directors has not declared any dividend during the year.

Buy Back of shares

The Company has not bought back any of its securities during the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS)

The Company has adopted Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS). The standalone financial statements of the Company forming part of the Annual Report have been prepared and presented in accordance with all the material aspects of the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS’) as notified under section 133 of the Companies

Act 2013 read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 and relevant amendment rules issued thereafter and guidelines issued by the Securities Exchange Board of India ("SEBI").

Deposits

The Company has not accepted any deposits from public in terms of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

Significant and material orders passed by the regulators

There are no significant or material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts which would impact the going concern status of your Company and its future operations.

Material changes and commitments

There were no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of the financial year March 31, 2024, to which the financial statements relates and the date of signing of this report.

Board of Directors

During the year under review the following Directors were appointed and resigned:

Ms. Meenu Snjay Sinha resigned effective October 23, 2023. Mr. Anmol Sanjay Sinha resigned effective October 23, 2023

Mr. Srikanth Asamseti was appointed on October 23, 2023 and resigned effective March 07 2024 Mr. Sunil Jagtap was appointed on March 07 2024 and resigned effective June 21 2024 Mr. Ramesh Pandey resigned effective October 18 2023. Ms. Sabbana Nagamani was appointed effective October 23 2023.

Subsequent to the end of the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Mr. Venkata Srinivasa Murthy Gosala (DIN: 10616702) as an Additional Director under the category of Independent Director effective June 21 2024.

His regularisation for appointment as an Independent Director of the Company is part of the notice of the annual general meeting for the approval of members of the Company. The Board of Directors recommends his appointment.

Key Managerial Personnel

During the year under review, there was no change in the KMP’s of the Company

Declaration by the Independent Directors

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they continue to meet the criteria of independence, as prescribed under Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013, rules made there under and Regulations 16 & 25 of the Listing Regulations. The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with the Company’s code of conduct.

Nomination and Remuneration Policy:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Regulation 19 of the Listing Regulations, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has formulated a policy relating to the nomination and remuneration for the Directors and the Key Managerial Personnel (KMP). The current policy is to have an appropriate mix of executive, non-executive and independent directors to maintain the independence of the Board and separate its functions of governance and management. The policy of the

Company on directors’ appointment and remuneration, including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters are adopted as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. The detailed policy is available on the Company’s website at www.pvvinfra.com

The details of remuneration during the year 2023-24 as per Rule 5 (1) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2015 is attached as Annexure III.

Board Evaluation

The parameters and the process for evaluation of the performance of the Board and its Committees have been explained in the Corporate Governance Report.

Familiarisation Programme

In terms of Clause 25(7) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, details of the familiarization programme of the Independent Directors are available on the website of the Company At www.pvvinfra.com

Meetings of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of the Company duly met 12 (Twelve times) during the financial year. The intervening gap between any two meetings was within the prescribed period. The details of the Board meetings is given in the Corporate Governance Report.

Committees of the Board

We have in place all the Committees of the Board which are required to be constituted under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

A detailed note on the Board and its Committees is provided under the Corporate Governance Report section in this Board’s Report.

Statutory Auditors

M/s. SMV & Co. Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad having Firm registration number 015630S as Statutory was appointed as statutory Auditors of the Company up to FY 2028-29.

The Auditors’ Report for FY 2023-24 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The Report is enclosed with the financial statements in this Annual Report.

Internal Auditors

The Company has external firms of Chartered Accountants acting as internal auditors that reviews internal controls and operating systems and procedures as per the scope of audit. The Internal Audit Reports of the Company are reviewed by the Audit Committee on quarterly basis.

The Board of Directors, on recommendation of the Audit Committee appoints/re-appoints the Internal Auditors of your Company every year in compliance with Section 138 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

The Board of Directors has reappointed Kota and Associates, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25. The recommendations of the internal audit team on improvements required in the operating procedures and control systems are also presented to the Audit Committee, for the teams to use these tools to strengthen the operating procedures.

Cost Audit

Pursuant to Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, Cost Audit is not applicable to the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

Secretarial Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014, the Board had appointed Mr. Bharatiraju Vegiraju (COP Number: 14926) Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditors to conduct Secretarial audit of the Company for the FY 2023-24.

The Secretarial Audit Report issued by Mr. Bharatiraju Vegiraju, Practicing Company Secretary in form MR-3 is enclosed as Annexure - IV to this Annual Report.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

During the year under review, the provisions of the section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

Management Discussion and Analysis Report

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report highlighting the industry structure and developments, opportunities and threats, outlook, risks and concerns etc. is annexed as Annexure-VI of this Annual Report.

Corporate Governance

The detailed report on Corporate Governance along with the Auditors’ Certificate on Corporate Governance as stipulated under Regulation 34 read with Schedule V of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligationsand Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 enclosed as Annexure-VII.

Statement containing additional information as required under Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013

A statement containing additional information as required under Clause IV of Section II of Part II of Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013 is provided in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of this Annual Report.

Risk Management

During the year, the risk assessment parameters were reviewed and modified. The audit committee reviewed the element of risks and the steps taken to mitigate the risks. In the opinion of the Board, there are no major elements of risk which have the potential of threatening the existence of the Company.

The audit committee provides the framework of Risk Management by describing mechanisms for the proactive identification and prioritization of risks based on the scanning of the external environment and continuous monitoring of internal risk factors.

Analysis of the risks identified is carried out by way of focused discussion at the meetings of the Board. The robust governance structure has also helped in the integration of the Enterprise Risk Management process with the Company’s strategy and planning processes where emerging risks are used as inputs in the strategy and planning process. Identified risks are used as one of the key inputs in the strategy and business plan.

Internal Financial Control Systems and their adequacy

The Board has adopted policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Company’s policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of fraud, error reporting mechanisms, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, including the audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting by the statutory auditors and the reviews performed by management and the relevant board committees, including the audit committee, the Board is of the opinion that the Company’s internal financial controls were adequate and effective during FY 2023-24. Please refer Internal control systems and adequacy" in the Management

Discussion and Analysis report.

Consolidated financial statements

The Company has prepared the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 on standalone basis, since there were no subsidiaries or associates of the Company as at the end of the FY 2023-24.

Whistle blower Policy/Vigil Mechanism

Pursuant to the requirement of the Companies Act, 2013 and of Regulation 22 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has a Whistle Blower Policy and has established the necessary vigil mechanism for directors and employees to report concerns about unethical behaviour. The said Policy provides for adequate safeguard against victimization of directors/employees who avail of such mechanism and provides access to the Chairman of Audit Committee in exceptional cases. No person has been denied access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Whistle Blower Policy has been placed on website of the Company and web link thereto is www.pvvinfra.com

During the year, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company.

Reporting of Fraud by the Auditors

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors and Secretarial Auditors of the Company have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its officers or employees to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 details of which need to be mentioned in this Report.

Annual Return

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024 will be uploaded on the Company’s website at www.pvvinfra.com

Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace

The Company has adopted policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace in accordance with The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The Company has always provided a safe and harassment free workplace for every individual working in its premises through various policies and practices. The company always endeavours to create and provide an environment that is free from discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment. The Company has been actively involved in ensuring that the employees are aware of the provisions of the POSH Act and rights thereunder. In the year under review, the Company has not received any such complaint from any employee.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Securities or Investments

The Company has not given loans / guarantees or made any investments during the year under review.

Related party transactions

All transactions entered with related parties for the year under review were on arm’s length basis and in the ordinary course of business. There were no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. All related party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee and also before the Board for approval, where ever required. The Company has developed a Policy on Related Party Transactions for the purpose of identification and monitoring of such transactions. The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Company’s website www@pvvinfra.com

The particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 is prepared in Form AOC-2 pursuant to clause (h) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and the same is annexed herewith as Annexure-II to this Report.

Particulars in respect of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo

The information on Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and outgo required to be disclosed under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are provided in the Annexure-I forming part of this Report.

Human Resources

Employees are our most valuable assets and key to the success of your Company. We are committed to hiring and retaining the best talent. We always strive towards collaborative, transparent and participative organization culture, and reward individual contribution and innovation.

Directors’ responsibility statement

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the Directors Responsibility Statement, the Board of Directors of the Company hereby confirms:,

i. in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

ii. such accounting policies as mentioned in the notes to the financial statements have been selected and applied consistently and judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent made so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year 2023-24 and of the statement of profit of the Company for that period;

iii. proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. the annual accounts for the year 2023-24 have been prepared on a going concern basis.

v. that the Directors, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company that such internal financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively.

vi. that system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this Report, particularly those which relate to Management Discussion and Analysis as explained in the Corporate Governance Report, describing the Company’s objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may constitute ‘forward looking statements’ within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied in the statement depending on the circumstances.

Acknowledgement

The Board of Directors takes this opportunity to place on record its appreciation to all the stakeholders of the Company, viz., customers, investors, banks, regulators, suppliers and other business associates for the support received from them during the year under review. The Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of gratitude and appreciation of all the employees for their commitment and contribution towards achieving the goals of the Company.

For and on behalf of the Board of PVV Infra Limited