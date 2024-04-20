To

The members of M/s. PVV INFRA LIMITED

Report on the financial statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/S. PVV INFRA LIMITED ("Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31.03.2024 the Statement of Profit and Loss account and Cash Flow Statement for the period then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management’s responsibility for the financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the company in accordance with the accounting standards referred to in section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013("Act"), read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing issued by the institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of the material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditors consider internal control relevant to the company’s preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are in appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a reasonable basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given tous, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

1. In the case of Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31,2024;

2. In the case of Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit of the company for the period ended 31stMar 2024;

3. In the case of Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows of the company for the period ended 31stMar 2024.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Audit Report) Order, 2016 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section 11 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we enclose in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs4 and 5 of the said Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement dealtwith by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss Account dealt with by this report comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in section 133 of the Companies Act,2013; read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the Directors, as on 31st March,2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

f) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are adequate internal control systems commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business.

h) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has disclosed the pending litigations of the company which will have impact on the financial statements. i) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not foreseeing any losses, and therefore the provision of the same does not arise.

j) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not holding amounts such as unclaimed dividends, share application money etc requiringthe transfer of the same to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

For SMV & CO Chartered Accountants

Sd/-

R. Vamsi Krishna M.no.229292 Date: 20.04.2024

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENTAUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in the Auditors Report to the Members of M/s. PVV INFRA LIMITED for the period ended 31st March, 2024.

1. a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitativedetails and situation of fixed assets.

b) The fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the period and no serious discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

2. a) The stock of inventory have been physically verified during the year by the management.In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

b) In our opinion, the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management reasonable and adequate considering the size of the company and the nature of its business.

c) No material discrepancies have been noticed on physical verification of stocks as comparedto book records in so far as appears from our examination of the books.

3. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, and therefore, the receipt of the principal amount and interest thereon and overdue thereon does not arise.

4. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are adequate internal control systems commensurate with the size of the company and the nature ofits business with regard to purchase of inventory and fixed assets and for the sale of goods and services. Further during the course of our audit, we have not come across any instances of majorweaknesses in internal control that in our opinion, requiring correction.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and as shown by the books of accounts, the company has not accepted deposits within the meaning Section73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 1956 and hence compliance of provisions of Section 73 to 76of thecompanies Act1956 does not arise.

6. The Central Government had not prescribed any cost records U/s. 148(1) of the Companies Act, 1956 and hence the maintenance of cost records does not arise.

7. a) According to the books and records examined by us and the information and explanations givento us, the company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities the undisputed statutory dues in respect of GST, provided fund, ESI, income-tax, wealth-tax, service tax, sales- tax, customs duty and excise duty and there was undisputed statutory dues and arrears as at thedate of the Balance Sheet under report for the period exceeding six months from the date they became payable except Income Tax.

b) According to the books and records examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, there was a disputed statutory dues in respect of provided fund, ESI, wealth-tax,service tax, sales-tax, customs duty and excise duty, GST etc.,

8) According to the books and accounts examined by us and the information and explanations given to us the company has not availed any loans from any of the financing institutions, bank or debenture holders and therefore the defaults thereof does not arise.

9) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from bank or financial institutions.

10) According to the books and accounts examined by us and the information and explanationsgiven to us the company has not taken any term loans during the year

11) During the course of our examination of the accounts of the company in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices, we have not come across any instances of fraud on or by the company, nor has the management, of any such instance being noticed or reported during the year.

For SMV & CO

Chartered Accountants

Sd/-

R. Vamsi Krishna M.no.229292

Date: 20.04.2024