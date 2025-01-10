Quantum Build-Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.07
25.07
25.07
25.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-22.09
-21.79
-21.39
-20.88
Net Worth
2.98
3.28
3.68
4.19
Minority Interest
Debt
1.82
1.58
1.32
1.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.8
4.86
5
5.24
Fixed Assets
0.03
0.04
0.05
0.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.77
4.81
4.94
5.17
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.53
0.55
0.58
0.6
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5.48
5.49
5.51
5.51
Sundry Creditors
-0.66
-0.65
-0.64
-0.46
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.58
-0.58
-0.51
-0.48
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
4.81
4.86
5
5.24
