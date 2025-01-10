iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Quantum Build-Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

8.44
(-1.97%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Quantum Build-Tech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.07

25.07

25.07

25.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-22.09

-21.79

-21.39

-20.88

Net Worth

2.98

3.28

3.68

4.19

Minority Interest

Debt

1.82

1.58

1.32

1.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.8

4.86

5

5.24

Fixed Assets

0.03

0.04

0.05

0.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.77

4.81

4.94

5.17

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.53

0.55

0.58

0.6

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

5.48

5.49

5.51

5.51

Sundry Creditors

-0.66

-0.65

-0.64

-0.46

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.58

-0.58

-0.51

-0.48

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

4.81

4.86

5

5.24

Quantum Build : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Quantum Build-Tech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.