Quantum Build-Tech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.13
(-1.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Quantum Build-Tech Ltd

Quantum Build FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.57

1.39

-3.68

-0.01

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

0

-0.02

Tax paid

0

-0.03

0

0

Working capital

-4.09

-1.89

-4.78

0.45

Other operating items

Operating

-4.67

-0.54

-8.47

0.42

Capital expenditure

-0.03

0.08

-0.09

0

Free cash flow

-4.7

-0.46

-8.56

0.42

Equity raised

0.27

-9.82

-8.36

-6.33

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-2.21

-0.27

-2.93

0.33

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-6.64

-10.55

-19.85

-5.58

